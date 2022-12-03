HP Chromebook Sale Noel Leeming. The first challenge to my frugal Christmas intentions.
HP Chromebook N4120 CPU $299
That's the four core version of the N4020. I've owned the 4020 version for a few years I think it's excellent. It has survived the couch and kitchen environment functionally unscathed.
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/hp-11.6-intel-celeron-n4120-4gb-ram-32gb-emmc-chromebook/N214244.html
The reviews on this item are absolutely terrible and mostly sourced from HP.com. Some are clearly about the wrong model. Even then hard to fathom why they are so bad.
Processor family: Intel® Celeron® processor
Processor: Intel® Celeron® N4120 (up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache, 4 cores, 4 threads)
Sustainable impact specifications: Low halogen; TCO 8.0 Certified
Security management: Nano Security lock slot; Google H1 Security Chip
Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-3733 MHz RAM (onboard)
Internal Storage: 32 GB eMMC
Cloud service: Google One (with 100 GB of storage and other exclusive benefits for 12 months)
Display: 29.5 cm (11.6") diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare, 220 nits, 45% NTSC
Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics 600
Ports: 2 USB 3.1 Type-C® Gen 1 (Power delivery, data transfer, DisplayPort); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1; 1 Stereo
headphone/microphone combo jack
Camera: 720p HD camera
Audio: HD audio, dual speakers, integrated microphone
Pointing device: Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
Keyboard: Pick and spill-resistant, full-size, chalkboard gray and pebble gray keyboard with skirt anchored keycaps
Wireless: Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 combo, non-vPro®
Power: 45 W USB Type-C adapter
Battery type: HP Long Life 2-cell, 47 Wh Li-ion polymer
Minimum dimensions (W x D x H): 29.5 x 20.53 x 1.88 cm
Weight: Starting at 1.32 kg