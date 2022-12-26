kingdragonfly





Do not be fooled by "air purifiers" that are not HEPA. Moreover any ionizer is dangerous, because of the reactiveness of ozone, but the UV light is a nice touch.



Dangers of Ozone and UV light





most UV lights used also produce ozone.

ozone is not great because it reacts with everything in the house and one of the common byproducts is formaldehyde. its also not god for you to breathe in as it reacts with any living tissue (which is why it also kills bacteria and viruses).

also most UV setups are to small for the amount of airflow, or to small for the space, so they don't really do a whole lot. stick with hepa filters.

couple of my heat pumps have nanoe ionizer/hydroxal units and i have to turn that off because it makes my throat sore (breathing in ozone).