kingdragonfly

Note before buying this, you might want to consider installing a permanent heatpump. Importantly get one a HEPA filter, as it would add value to your house.
Noel Leemings, 50% off
-------------
Sunbeam Fresh Protect Air Purifier
Model: SAP1000WH Product Id: N211609
-------------
Filters
Model: SAPF360D Product Id: N211610
-------------
I accidently came upon this deal, for a HEPA air purifier, and more importantly, the filters.
Just like a razor and printers, the expendables are what kill you.
It's even cheaper then JBHifi by a good margin, and I couldn't find it cheaper on eBay.
The following video, besides looking ugly, is debatable on how much you'd save by 3D printing the housing. You'd also lose the UV light. Note the Youtube creator got it a tiny bit wrong, because the filter is designed to suck air from the middle, not blow it.
Do not be fooled by "air purifiers" that are not HEPA. Moreover any ionizer is dangerous, because of the reactiveness of ozone, but the UV light is a nice touch.
Dangers of Ozone and UV light