To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



kingdragonfly

7605 posts

Uber Geek


#302831 26-Dec-2022 09:25
Note before buying this, you might want to consider installing a permanent heatpump. Importantly get one a HEPA filter, as it would add value to your house.

Noel Leemings, 50% off
-------------
Sunbeam Fresh Protect Air Purifier
Model: SAP1000WH Product Id: N211609
-------------
Filters
Model: SAPF360D Product Id: N211610
-------------

I accidently came upon this deal, for a HEPA air purifier, and more importantly, the filters.

Just like a razor and printers, the expendables are what kill you.

It's even cheaper then JBHifi by a good margin, and I couldn't find it cheaper on eBay.

The following video, besides looking ugly, is debatable on how much you'd save by 3D printing the housing. You'd also lose the UV light. Note the Youtube creator got it a tiny bit wrong, because the filter is designed to suck air from the middle, not blow it.



Do not be fooled by "air purifiers" that are not HEPA. Moreover any ionizer is dangerous, because of the reactiveness of ozone, but the UV light is a nice touch.

Dangers of Ozone and UV light

dacraka
730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3013987 26-Dec-2022 09:36
Could you please link the product? Thanks a lot!

St1ick
175 posts

Master Geek


  #3013988 26-Dec-2022 09:39
tweake
360 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3013991 26-Dec-2022 11:04
Do not be fooled by "air purifiers" that are not HEPA. Moreover any ionizer is dangerous, because of the reactiveness of ozone, but the UV light is a nice touch.

Dangers of Ozone and UV light

 

 

 

most UV lights used also produce ozone.

 

ozone is not great because it reacts with everything in the house and one of the common byproducts is formaldehyde. its also not god for you to breathe in as it reacts with any living tissue (which is why it also kills bacteria and viruses).

 

also most UV setups are to small for the amount of airflow, or to small for the space, so they don't really do a whole lot. stick with hepa filters.

 

couple of my heat pumps have nanoe ionizer/hydroxal units and i have to turn that off because it makes my throat sore (breathing in ozone). 

