Search Results - EB Games New Zealand

 

Won't last long. Click & Collect available at select stores depending on the product. Alternatively, could get the item shipped to you. 

 

-------

 

I grabbed the following for $12

 

  • Yoshi Pencil Case
  • Animal Crossing New Horizons - Animal Faces Mug
  • The Legend of Zelda Hylian Crest Ankle Socks
  • Animal Crossing New Horizons - Island Group Drink Bottle
  • Animal Crossing - K.K. Slider Hits T-Shirt - M
  • Animal Crossing - K.K. Slider Hits T-Shirt - L
  • Nintendo - Super Mario - Bowser Flame Heat Change Mug
  • The Legend of Zelda - Triforce Lunch Box with Pocket