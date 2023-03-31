Putting this in Bargains and Deals because it is pretty good value.



$199 for a dishy (down from $1040) for "rural" users. Seems much of NZ is rural too (hint, hint). Just signup at https://starlink.com

You can also start / stop service in 1mo increments (but can't pause service like on the roam plan) for you more city + prepper folk and don't need Starlink all the time.

I've personally grabbed one myself - 30 day return policy but if you're on the fence for Starlink and are in a "Rural" location then this could be a pretty awesome buy for you.