Saw this come up on /r/datahoarder
https://www.amazon.com/14TB-Elements-Desktop-Drive-WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN/dp/B09VCXWPQG/ref=sr_1_3?crid=8A99FS2HJ189
US $279.99
No Import Fees Deposit & $21.13 Shipping to New Zealand
Nothing comparable locally at PB to see how bad the NZ overpricing is on them this size, and not sure if its shingled or not (probably is being an external) but thats the cheapest I have seen for a backup type drive for ages.
Probably the final purchase on my Gem visa getting some of these.
Richard rich.ms