20TB external HDD for cheap on Amazon US
richms

#304061 1-Apr-2023 14:32
Saw this come up on /r/datahoarder

 

 

 

https://www.amazon.com/14TB-Elements-Desktop-Drive-WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN/dp/B09VCXWPQG/ref=sr_1_3?crid=8A99FS2HJ189

 

US $279.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No Import Fees Deposit & $21.13 Shipping to New Zealand

 

 

 

Nothing comparable locally at PB to see how bad the NZ overpricing is on them this size, and not sure if its shingled or not (probably is being an external) but thats the cheapest I have seen for a backup type drive for ages.

 

 

 

Probably the final purchase on my Gem visa getting some of these.

 

 

 




Richard rich.ms

harlansmart
  #3057555 1-Apr-2023 15:03
Good tip, not a bad price eh - what did this come to,'all in', on your card exactly ?

Mehrts
  #3057557 1-Apr-2023 15:10
This is how much yiu'd be paying in NZD, shipping included.

You have to be careful when looking at prices, to make sure it's in NZD and shipping + GST is included in the total amount.

