gzt

gzt

14481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#304494 8-May-2023 19:31
Dyson V7 Advanced $375 Bunnings, $399 JB-Hifi etc. See PriceMe for more. Bunnings have stock in most stores.

This sku V7 "Advanced" does not include the charging dock. It has charger, motohead, brush thingy tool, and usual tube. Compared to V8 it has almost identical motor performance. V8 usually has larger battery and usually comes with dock, maybe a motorized specific upholstery tool. Priceme shows a V8 sku at $499 decided not worth it.

24 hours later our previous excellent plugin vac has gone into storage already.

jonherries
1282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3074057 8-May-2023 20:51
V10 looks like it has moved down to ~$800.

Jon

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6824 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3074060 8-May-2023 21:10
jonherries: V10 looks like it has moved down to ~$800.



 

 

 

Bought a V10 from NL for $800 last week. 




