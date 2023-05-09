Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and Deals25% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Small $120, Medium $187, Large $247) @ Kogan Mobile (Ends 21/05/23)
Wakrak

1233 posts

Uber Geek


#304499 9-May-2023 11:06
Send private message quote this post

Saw someone talking about TWH Mobile and wanting to jump on Kogan once they had a decent deal available, so here's hoping that this offer hits the spot. 

 

Kogan Mobile | Buy discount Kogan Mobile from Kogan.com

 

Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay:
SMALL 1.5Gb per 30 days ($120 = $10 per 30 days)
MEDIUM 4.0Gb per 30 days ($187 = $15.58 per 30 days)
LARGE 15.0Gb per 30 days ($247 = $20.58 per 30 days)

 

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZST on 21/05/2023. Voucher expires at 11:59pm NZST on 30/06/2023 A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers. For information about how to use Kogan Mobile vouchers, click here.

Wakrak

1233 posts

Uber Geek


  #3074174 9-May-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Discount amount going down.

 

Was 30% off prior to this offer. B1G1F or 50% off prior to that. 

 
 
 
 

ajw

ajw
1827 posts

Uber Geek


  #3074176 9-May-2023 11:23
Send private message quote this post

Wakrak:

 

Discount amount going down.

 

Was 30% off prior to this offer. B1G1F or 50% off prior to that. 

 

 

They won't be getting me with this.

 

 

dolsen
1433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074190 9-May-2023 12:55
Send private message quote this post

"Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges"

 

So, you can't renew an existing plan with this?

 

 

 

I have a couple aligned with  the anniversary and the black friday dates so hopefully they continue with discounts at that time.



Wakrak

1233 posts

Uber Geek


  #3074195 9-May-2023 13:20
Send private message quote this post

dolsen:

 

"Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges"

 

So, you can't renew an existing plan with this?

 

 

 

I have a couple aligned with  the anniversary and the black friday dates so hopefully they continue with discounts at that time.

 

 

 

 

Typically, it just replaces it from the day you enter in the code. 

