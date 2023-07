Free Comic Shop Promo Posters are available in store. Our School Holiday Tradition returns!

Store visitors are welcome to choose a free poster from the selection while stocks last (one free poster per visitor to share the posters around). Lots of posters to choose from - selection will be refreshed each day.



Mark1Comics

551 Victoria Street Central Hamilton



Regular hours: 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.