From Cheapies

2Degrees are offering their customers free Auckland Rugby membership for the upcoming 2023 NPC Season. You will need a 2Degrees account number to claim this.

This membership should allow you one adult admission plus "optionally" one child admission to each and every NPC game at Eden Park this season. Ordinarily an adult GA ticket is about $20-25.

Auckland Rugby Union (2degreesmobile.co.nz)