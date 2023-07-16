Credit: Cheapies

New MyMacca’s Rewards alert - Redeem Sky Sport Now 🚨🚨🚨

Enjoy full access to Sky Sport and ESPN, including FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ matches live and on-demand for just 17,000 points from 20th July to 20th August.

It's the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Pass

Watch every FIFA Women’s World Cup™ game live & on demand

Full access to Sky Sport & ESPN from 20 July – 20 August

Watch on big screen or on the go

I get a never-ending loading screen when I try to redeem the offer, so it might not actually be redeemable until the 20th of July.

