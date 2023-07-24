NightStalker

Crunchyroll premium 75 day free trial available as a xbox game pass ultimate perk. Access perks via console or pc app.

Only for new or returning subscribers.

Doesn't work if you have already used a free trial within the last year (just create a new crunchyroll account)

Will need to provide a payment method and cancel prior to 75 days to avoid being charged.

crunchyroll doesn't accept prezzy cards but can pay via paypal. I have a low value prezzy card loaded on paypal so if I forget to cancel its not a big deal.

Must be claimed by 20/10/23 and redeemed by 27/10/23