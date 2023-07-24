Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and Dealscrunchyroll premium 75 day free trial (must have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
NightStalker

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306451 24-Jul-2023 10:56
Crunchyroll premium 75 day free trial available as a xbox game pass ultimate perk.  Access perks via console or pc app.

 

Only for new or returning subscribers. 
Doesn't work if you have already used a free trial within the last year (just create a new crunchyroll account)

 

Will need to provide a payment method and cancel prior to 75 days to avoid being charged.
crunchyroll doesn't accept prezzy cards but can pay via paypal.  I have a low value prezzy card loaded on paypal so if I forget to cancel its not a big deal.

 

Must be claimed by 20/10/23 and redeemed by 27/10/23

 

 

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3107533 24-Jul-2023 11:26
And there goes me existing for 75 days.




