Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsFree Shipping to New Zealand with US$49.00 Spend on Eligible Items @ Amazon US
Wakrak

1310 posts

Uber Geek


#306551 2-Aug-2023 18:44
Send private message

From Cheapies

 

Amazon.com: New Zealand Free Shipping

 

1. How do I receive the Free Shipping promotion on my order?

 

International Free Shipping to New Zealand is available on eligible products with total order value of USD 49 or more. Not all items are eligible for Free Shipping. Look for “FREE Shipping to New Zealand” or “Your order qualifies for FREE Shipping” throughout your shopping journey. Once you have a cart with eligible items and meet or exceed the promotion threshold, you will see the Free Shipping option at checkout. Once you have a cart with eligible items and exceed the promotion threshold, you will see the Free Shipping option at checkout.

 

2. Why didn't my order qualify for the Free Shipping promotion?

 

There are several reasons why your order may not qualify. Free Shipping is available if your shipping address is in New Zealand, your items are eligible, and your total order value is USD 49 or more. If your cart contains non-eligible items, you might be charged shipping fees for these items.

 

3. Do I need to meet the free shipping threshold of USD 49 by purchasing one eligible item?

 

No, you can meet the threshold either by buying several eligible items with a total value that meets or exceeds the free shipping threshold – or you can purchase one eligible product that costs USD 49 or more.

 

4. Why does the Free Shipping threshold change when I shop in the New Zealand Dollar?

 

The Free Shipping threshold is USD 49. The threshold in local currency is based on the conversion rate to the United States Dollar and may vary. The current currency conversion rates are displayed in the currency picker and at checkout.

 

5. How fast will my order be delivered if I choose Free Shipping at checkout?

 

Estimated delivery time will be provided at checkout and varies depending on item availability & delivery address.

 

6. Am I still required to pay for import fees on my order?

 

There are no changes to the Amazon.com import fee deposit policy. To review the policy go here.

 

7. Are import fees or VAT included for calculating the minimum threshold for the Free Shipping promotion?

 

Import Fees and VAT are not included in the Free Shipping eligibility calculation. The Free Shipping threshold must be met based on the price and quantity of the eligible items.

Create new topic
mentalinc
2676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3111191 2-Aug-2023 19:00
Send private message quote this post

Search doesn't seem to work to find anything.

 

Can't see any Lodge cast iron included




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 