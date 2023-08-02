From Cheapies

Amazon.com: New Zealand Free Shipping

1. How do I receive the Free Shipping promotion on my order?

International Free Shipping to New Zealand is available on eligible products with total order value of USD 49 or more. Not all items are eligible for Free Shipping. Look for “FREE Shipping to New Zealand” or “Your order qualifies for FREE Shipping” throughout your shopping journey. Once you have a cart with eligible items and meet or exceed the promotion threshold, you will see the Free Shipping option at checkout. Once you have a cart with eligible items and exceed the promotion threshold, you will see the Free Shipping option at checkout.

2. Why didn't my order qualify for the Free Shipping promotion?

There are several reasons why your order may not qualify. Free Shipping is available if your shipping address is in New Zealand, your items are eligible, and your total order value is USD 49 or more. If your cart contains non-eligible items, you might be charged shipping fees for these items.

3. Do I need to meet the free shipping threshold of USD 49 by purchasing one eligible item?

No, you can meet the threshold either by buying several eligible items with a total value that meets or exceeds the free shipping threshold – or you can purchase one eligible product that costs USD 49 or more.

4. Why does the Free Shipping threshold change when I shop in the New Zealand Dollar?

The Free Shipping threshold is USD 49. The threshold in local currency is based on the conversion rate to the United States Dollar and may vary. The current currency conversion rates are displayed in the currency picker and at checkout.

5. How fast will my order be delivered if I choose Free Shipping at checkout?

Estimated delivery time will be provided at checkout and varies depending on item availability & delivery address.

6. Am I still required to pay for import fees on my order?

There are no changes to the Amazon.com import fee deposit policy. To review the policy go here.

7. Are import fees or VAT included for calculating the minimum threshold for the Free Shipping promotion?

Import Fees and VAT are not included in the Free Shipping eligibility calculation. The Free Shipping threshold must be met based on the price and quantity of the eligible items.