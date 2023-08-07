Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Amazon AU 4Ks
rb99

2825 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306611 7-Aug-2023 10:55
Send private message quote this post

Amazon AU has some quite good 4K prices at the moment - House of the Dragon, The Hobbit trilogy, Blade Runner...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12749 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3112736 7-Aug-2023 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Link ?

 

Issue I have with Amazon supplied media these days, is that so much of it is knockoffs, not officially released media so you never know what you're getting.....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
rb99

2825 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3112741 7-Aug-2023 11:37
Send private message quote this post

Stuff like this -

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B0BJPMLN9C/ref=sw_img_1?smid=ANEGB3WVEVKZB&psc=1

 

there's links to other items when you scroll down.

 

I'm hoping Ships From and Sold By Amazon AU means they'll all AOK.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic





