Spec sheet shootout between the Corsa-e SRi & MG4 51kWh Excite (entry trim).





Advantage MG4 51kWh Excite:

- About $3k cheaper

- More powerful (125kW vs 100kW) & faster (7.7s 0-100km/h vs 8.1s)

- RWD

- LFP battery chemistry (more stable and degradation resistant, but heavier)

- Better warranty (unlimited km for non commercial)

- 500kg tow rating (vs Zero)

- Vehicle to load (2.2Kw Vs zero)

- Slightly bigger car

- Bigger boot

- Bigger tires (215/50 R17 vs 205/45 R17)

Advantage Corsa-e SRi:

- Longer range (383km vs 350kM WLTP)

- Faster DC charging (30min 10% - 80% vs 37min)

- More conventional appearance

- Not from China

- auto dimming rear view mirror

- steering & seat heating

- 180 degree camera (rear and side camera's for a birds eye view)

- lane keep assist

- 6 speaker audio (vs 4 speakers)

- Better payload (475kg vs 448kg)

- Better turning circle (10.4m vs 10.6m)

- Smaller car (fort tight parking etc)

- Blind spot monitoring

- Lighter car

- One touch front and rear windows.