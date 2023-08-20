Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Opel Corsa-e SRi $42,975 +ORC after $7015 Rebate (save $10k), Mokka-e SRi $49,975 +ORC after Rebate (save $13k) @ Opel NZ
Opel has $10k+ discounts on their EV's at the moment.

https://www.opel.co.nz/offers/new-car-offers/clean-car-clear-out.html


 

Brings the Corsa-e SRi down to $42,975 + ORC after the rebate. Make it a competitive offering against the China built EV's.

This is a 4,060 mm long car (a little longer than swift, yaris size, quite a bit smaller than leaf & corolla). And being the SRi model, it is quite well appointed.

 

Fairly nice conventional appearance, and good specs level

 

  • 383 km WLTP range
  • 0-100km/h in 8.1 sec (100kW FWD)
  • LED Matrix Headlights
  • Heated frount seats stearing wheel
  • 0-80% DC fast charge in 30mins (at a 100kW or greater charger)
  • Wall socket charger cord included (these add about 10km range per hour)
  • 7.4kW AC charger onboard.
  • 17" wheels
  • Adaptive Cruise & Lane keep assist
  • 180 degree camera's (back and both sides)
  • 6 speaker audio
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Auto dimming rear mirror
  • Telescopic steering colum.
  • 5 year, 100,000km warrenty (incl roadside assist). Battery warrantied for 8 years / 160,000km to 70% of new capacity.

 

 

 

 

 

Spec sheet shootout between the Corsa-e SRi & MG4 51kWh Excite (entry trim).

 

Advantage MG4 51kWh Excite:
- About $3k cheaper
- More powerful (125kW vs 100kW) & faster (7.7s 0-100km/h vs 8.1s)
- RWD
- LFP battery chemistry (more stable and degradation resistant, but heavier)
- Better warranty (unlimited km for non commercial)
- 500kg tow rating (vs Zero)
- Vehicle to load (2.2Kw Vs zero)
- Slightly bigger car
- Bigger boot
- Bigger tires (215/50 R17 vs 205/45 R17)

 

Advantage Corsa-e SRi:
- Longer range (383km vs 350kM WLTP)
- Faster DC charging (30min 10% - 80% vs 37min)
- More conventional appearance
- Not from China
- auto dimming rear view mirror
- steering & seat heating
- 180 degree camera (rear and side camera's for a birds eye view)
- lane keep assist
- 6 speaker audio (vs 4 speakers)
- Better payload (475kg vs 448kg)
- Better turning circle (10.4m vs 10.6m)
- Smaller car (fort tight parking etc)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Lighter car
- One touch front and rear windows.

