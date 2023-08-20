Opel has $10k+ discounts on their EV's at the moment.
https://www.opel.co.nz/offers/new-car-offers/clean-car-clear-out.html
Brings the Corsa-e SRi down to $42,975 + ORC after the rebate. Make it a competitive offering against the China built EV's.
This is a 4,060 mm long car (a little longer than swift, yaris size, quite a bit smaller than leaf & corolla). And being the SRi model, it is quite well appointed.
Fairly nice conventional appearance, and good specs level
- 383 km WLTP range
- 0-100km/h in 8.1 sec (100kW FWD)
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Heated frount seats stearing wheel
- 0-80% DC fast charge in 30mins (at a 100kW or greater charger)
- Wall socket charger cord included (these add about 10km range per hour)
- 7.4kW AC charger onboard.
- 17" wheels
- Adaptive Cruise & Lane keep assist
- 180 degree camera's (back and both sides)
- 6 speaker audio
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Auto dimming rear mirror
- Telescopic steering colum.
- 5 year, 100,000km warrenty (incl roadside assist). Battery warrantied for 8 years / 160,000km to 70% of new capacity.