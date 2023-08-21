Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chromecast with Google TV 4K $76.14 Delivered @ Amazon AU
Wakrak

ID Verified
#306785 21-Aug-2023 13:42
Lowest price in NZ historically speaking was around $55. But I haven't seen it near that price in a while. 

 

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) : Amazon.com.au: Electronics

boland
  #3118579 21-Aug-2023 14:05
I've bought one recently. That low price was I think from Expertinfotech who seems to be doing dropshipping. I went with PBTech and paid about $90. Awesome device!

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Wakrak

ID Verified
  #3118609 21-Aug-2023 14:28
boland:

 

I've bought one recently. That low price was I think from Expertinfotech who seems to be doing dropshipping. I went with PBTech and paid about $90. Awesome device!

 

 

Two lowest prices I encountered were $55 (EB Games March 2023) & $60 (1-day via The Market March 2023). Noel Leeming had it for $69 in May, but nothing close since (thought I confess that I haven't been paying close attention). 

