boland: I've bought one recently. That low price was I think from Expertinfotech who seems to be doing dropshipping. I went with PBTech and paid about $90. Awesome device!

Two lowest prices I encountered were $55 (EB Games March 2023) & $60 (1-day via The Market March 2023). Noel Leeming had it for $69 in May, but nothing close since (thought I confess that I haven't been paying close attention).