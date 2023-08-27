10% off offers for Father's Day. Once per customer (for each).
Uber Eats(prezzee.co.nz)
Code = DADS10
- The promotion will commence at 10:00am on August 23d 2023 and will finish at 11:59pm on September 3rd 2023, unless sold out prior.
- To be eligible to receive 10% off your Uber eGift Card you must purchase a specifically marked Uber eGift Card valued at $50 or over via www.prezzee.co.nz and use the promo code ‘DADS10’ at checkout (and send to yourself or someone else).
- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Your Uber eGift Card is valid for 3 years.
- The Promotion strictly limited. The maximum aggregate face value of all Promotional Gift Cards available for sale during the Promotion is limited to $5,000 (Sales Limit). After the Sales Limit has been exceeded, the Promotion Code will no longer be valid and the Promotion will end.
- Full terms & conditions(prezzee.co.nz)
Airbnb(prezzee.co.nz)
Code = AIR10
- The promotion will commence at 10:00am on August 23d 2023 and will finish at 11:59pm on September 3rd 2023, unless sold out prior.
- To be eligible to receive 10% off your Airbnb eGift Card you must purchase a specifically marked Airbnb eGift Card valued at $100 or over via www.prezzee.co.nz and use the promo code ‘AIR10’ at checkout (and send to yourself or someone else).
- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Your Airbnb eGift Card does not expire.
- The Promotion strictly limited. The maximum aggregate face value of all Promotional Gift Cards available for sale during the Promotion is limited to $5,000 (Sales Limit). After the Sales Limit has been exceeded, the Promotion Code will no longer be valid and the Promotion will end.
- Full terms & conditions(prezzee.co.nz)