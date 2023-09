Disney+ | Limited time offer available in select countries (disneyplus.com)

*Offer valid until 11:59 PM on 20/9/23. Valid only for new Disney+ subscribers and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers with no current active entitlement, who are New Zealand residents and 18 years of age or older. Additional terms apply.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Bear, The Little Mermaid, Ahsoka, and Only Murders in The Building are now streaming. Elemental streaming September 13.