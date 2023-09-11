Some decent titles at a great price.
Search Results - EB Games New Zealand
Console specific:
Some decent titles at a great price.
Search Results - EB Games New Zealand
Console specific:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS4, XSX]
Far Cry 6 [PS4, PS5, XSX]
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled [XB1]
Thanks! Just bought 2 games :) Crash Team and Overcooked. Thanks for the tip!
Just my 2 cents, I've skipped Far Cry 6 & AC Valhalla as they seem quite repetitive / typical Ubisoft copy&paste. FC5 and AC Origins are on Gamepass and I found them very repetitive.