Kids Magazine for 5-9-Year-Olds (lego.com)
If your child is between the ages of 5 and 9 you can get them a FREE subscription to the LEGO Life Magazine. The magazine is delivered directly to your home five times a year. Even shipping is free!
Subscribe to your free magazine in 3 easy steps
Completely free. Delivery included. No credit card needed.
- Log in to your account. If you don’t have one already, you can easily create one. It’s free and will give you access to loads of great LEGO® Insider rewards.
- Enter your address details, as well as the name and age of the child you’re subscribing for so we know where to send their magazine.
- You’re all set! Your child can look forward to receiving their first LEGO® Life Magazine!