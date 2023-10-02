Some rugby deals from Kogan Mobile. Available to both new and existing customers.
MEDIUM(kogan.com)
- $13.15 per 30 days
- 4GB of data per 30 days
- UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
- All for use within New Zealand
LARGE(kogan.com)
- $20.54 per 30 days
- 15GB of data per 30 days
- UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
- All for use within New Zealand
EXTRA LARGE(kogan.com)
- $27.12 per 30 days
- 32GB of data per 30 days
- UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
- All for use within New Zealand
Terms & Conditions
The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZDT on 30/10/2023. Voucher expires at 11:59pm NZDT on 30/11/2023 A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.