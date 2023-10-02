Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bargains and Deals365 Day Plans: Medium (4GB/Month) $160, Large (15GB/Month) $250, Extra Large (32GB/Month) $330 @ Kogan Mobile
Wakrak

1350 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#309247 2-Oct-2023 11:08
Some rugby deals from Kogan Mobile. Available to both new and existing customers.

 

MEDIUM(kogan.com)

 

  • $13.15 per 30 days
  • 4GB of data per 30 days
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

LARGE(kogan.com)

 

  • $20.54 per 30 days
  • 15GB of data per 30 days
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

EXTRA LARGE(kogan.com)

 

  • $27.12 per 30 days
  • 32GB of data per 30 days
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

Terms & Conditions
The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZDT on 30/10/2023. Voucher expires at 11:59pm NZDT on 30/11/2023 A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

Wakrak

1350 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137658 2-Oct-2023 11:11
Nowhere near as good as the B1G1F Large offer a while back ($330/2 = $165) but $27.12 for 32GB per month seems decent. 

 
 
 
 

Wakrak

1350 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137719 2-Oct-2023 13:08
A Cheapies member talked to the Kogan sales team and they told this person that they will have either B1G1F or 50% off in November (just like last year). 

 

Could be true or all fluff.  

