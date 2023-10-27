The Pixel 8 is quite heavy / top heavy, much heavier than the Pixel 4a. It's also heavier than the S22, the S22 is better balanced and has a telephoto camera. Finish, no matter, most people put in a case anyway. The Pixel 8 fingerprint sensor is better than I expected, which is one area I was concerned about, but the Samsung's have better again. I don't think 5 vs 7 years of updates matters, most people will have moved on before then, that's mostly about resale value I think. I kept my 4a for ages, which was about 3.5 years, unless the Pixel 8 grows on me I can't see me keeping it as long as the 4a. The I'm not sure how much performance matters if you're not a gamer, the Pixel 8 is pretty quick. Samsung has better hardware all round though I think.

The main attraction of the Pixel series is the feature drops, they get better with time. I also wanted it for the better voice recognition in Google Keyboard, which is tied in with Google Assistant.