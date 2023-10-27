Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CitizenErased






#310515 27-Oct-2023 11:52


Noel Leeming is currently offering between 23-25% off RRP on the Samsung S23/S23+ 256GB models.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/c/top-brands/samsung/samsung-android-phones/galaxy-s23-s23

 

 

 

I've decided the S23 256GB is the phone I'll buy to replace my Huawei P30, but does anyone think there might be a better deal on offer on Black Friday (November 24)? I've never paid much attention to previous Black Friday sales, but now that I'm planning on buying a big ticket item, I'm wondering if it's worth taking the risk of waiting, or whether 25% off is probably as good as it will get?

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/samsung-galaxy-s23-256gb---green/N216804.html

 

 

scottjpalmer









  #3152635 27-Oct-2023 12:08


I need a new phone now and it's a pretty sharp price based on the price history. After deliberating over the last few days I decided this morning that I'll be buying the 256GB Green you linked tonight. Might be a bit cheaper Black Friday but I can't really wait and I can't seeing it being toooo much cheaper.

 
 
 
 

timmmay







  #3152638 27-Oct-2023 12:13


S24 is meant to be out early ish next year... maybe Feb from memory? I saw that Samsung are trying to put a bunch more AI stuff in it. If you need a phone now the S23 is a good choice, but if you want wait you may get something interesting... but that's always the case with tech.

z2k








  #3152652 27-Oct-2023 12:27


S24/S24 plus is rumoured to go back to using Exynos chips for parts of the world which are less efficient than the Snapdragon.

S23 is the odd one where Samsung released the Snapdragon variant globally.



mdf








  #3152665 27-Oct-2023 12:53


Different phone, but PBTech also has a promotion at the moment on the S23FE. Some pros and cons compared to the S23.

CitizenErased






  #3152669 27-Oct-2023 12:59


I like the compact size and light weight of the S23 (almost identical to my Huawei P30 in those respects). The S23FE is much bigger and heavier.

 

I expect the S24 will cost at least as much as the S23 (i.e. starting at $1,599 or more) and I don't want to spend that much, plus I'd like a dual SIM phone before I go overseas in December.

scottjpalmer









  #3152723 27-Oct-2023 13:08


I've currently got the S20 FE and whilst I was initially tempted by the S23 FE, the size and Snapdragon of the S23 are my draw that way.

allio





  #3152728 27-Oct-2023 13:41


That's a good price. Cheaper (by a little) than the Samsung education store.



gzt








  #3152910 27-Oct-2023 21:13


Net says s23 will get five years of security updates and as far as Android 17. Very very tempting at that price today.

Balancing against Pixel 8 with support to 2030 and no Samsung cruft. Still tempting..

CitizenErased






  #3152914 27-Oct-2023 21:24


gzt: Net says s23 will get five years of security updates and as far as Android 17. Very very tempting at that price today.

Balancing against Pixel 8 with support to 2030 and no Samsung cruft. Still tempting..

 

I'd been waiting for the Pixel 8 to launch, but after reading/watching reviews until I was blue in the face, I've decided against it.

 

The primary reasons I wanted a Pixel 8 was to get the pure Android experience and monthly security updates for at least five years.

 

Some of the factors that have put me off the Pixel 8 are:

 

  • It's heavier than the S23 and some people say the camera bar makes it feel top-heavy.
  • It's also thicker than the S23; the S23 just feels perfect in my hand, even better than the iPhone 15.
  • It has a glossy finish on the back - I prefer a matte finish.
  • The camera has some serious issues, but they could be fixed with a software update.
  • The CPU is no match for the one in the S23.
  • If I purchased a Pixel 8 it would be from Amazon.com and then it would be a real hassle if it needed to be returned for repair.

I'm no fan of the Samsung bloatware they layer on top of Android, but I don't think any other phone offers such a compelling package at this price.

Qazzy03





  #3152917 27-Oct-2023 21:41


I am running a S10e and it still works great but always had the feeling of hand cramping when texting due to screen size/width. 

 

Was thinking of an upgrade.

 

The 23 and 23+ are priced pretty close together, anyone have thoughts going one way or the other? 

timmmay







  #3152918 27-Oct-2023 22:04


The Pixel 8 is quite heavy / top heavy, much heavier than the Pixel 4a. It's also heavier than the S22, the S22 is better balanced and has a telephoto camera. Finish, no matter, most people put in a case anyway. The Pixel 8 fingerprint sensor is better than I expected, which is one area I was concerned about, but the Samsung's have better again. I don't think 5 vs 7 years of updates matters, most people will have moved on before then, that's mostly about resale value I think. I kept my 4a for ages, which was about 3.5 years, unless the Pixel 8 grows on me I can't see me keeping it as long as the 4a. The I'm not sure how much performance matters if you're not a gamer, the Pixel 8 is pretty quick. Samsung has better hardware all round though I think.

 

The main attraction of the Pixel series is the feature drops, they get better with time. I also wanted it for the better voice recognition in Google Keyboard, which is tied in with Google Assistant.

CitizenErased






  #3152920 27-Oct-2023 22:21


Keep in mind if you're buying an S23 today, you'll only get four and a bit years of security updates.

 

My Huawei P30 is over four years old and still has more performance and storage capacity than I need, but it hasn't received an Android security update since May 2022. That's the main reason I want to replace it.

 

It sounds like some of the Pixel 8 feature drops are only available in the USA?

timmmay







  #3152924 27-Oct-2023 22:29


Some pixel features are US specific, but many features are international and quite useful.

Some of the security updates that used to be provided with the monthly updates are done using Google Play these days. Even if your phone is not getting official security updates, some updates that help security still get through.

scottjpalmer









  #3152929 27-Oct-2023 23:38


Qazzy03:

I am running a S10e and it still works great but always had the feeling of hand cramping when texting due to screen size/width. 


Was thinking of an upgrade.


The 23 and 23+ are priced pretty close together, anyone have thoughts going one way or the other? 



Screen size (same resolution though) and battery capacity are the only real differences from what I've seen, other specs are all the same. I'm going S23 for the size. Bring back more smaller flagships!!

shk292






  #3152973 28-Oct-2023 11:01


Qazzy03:

 

I am running a S10e and it still works great but always had the feeling of hand cramping when texting due to screen size/width. 

 

Was thinking of an upgrade.

 

The 23 and 23+ are priced pretty close together, anyone have thoughts going one way or the other? 

 

 

I had a S10e for 3.5 years and recently switched to a S23+ when I managed to get similar pricing to the deal at NL.  The S23+ definitely feels bigger when in your pocket etc, but now I'm at the age when needing reading glasses, the larger screen is much nicer to use.  Battery life is great, and everything just works really well.

 

One consideration for me was the bigger battery, which should give longer standby time when screen off.  The s10e's dying battery was a big factor in replacing it, so want the new one to last as long as possible.

