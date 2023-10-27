Noel Leeming is currently offering between 23-25% off RRP on the Samsung S23/S23+ 256GB models.
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/c/top-brands/samsung/samsung-android-phones/galaxy-s23-s23
I've decided the S23 256GB is the phone I'll buy to replace my Huawei P30, but does anyone think there might be a better deal on offer on Black Friday (November 24)? I've never paid much attention to previous Black Friday sales, but now that I'm planning on buying a big ticket item, I'm wondering if it's worth taking the risk of waiting, or whether 25% off is probably as good as it will get?
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/samsung-galaxy-s23-256gb---green/N216804.html