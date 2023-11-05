Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BMW Connected Drive: Remote Services Unlimited $0 for Owners of Eligible Vehicles @ BMW
#310607 5-Nov-2023 13:55
Remote Services | BMW.nz

 

The Remote Package consists of two services: The Remote Services let you operate your BMW remotely using your smartphone or the BMW call center. Simple, convenient and secure. Remote 3D View lets you view the area around your vehicle remotely on your smartphone.

 

Benefits at a glance:

 

  • Convenient remote control using your smartphone or via the BMW call center.
  • Locking and unlocking, vehicle search, temperature control (if your vehicle has the parking heater option).
  • Direct transmission of special destinations to the vehicle via Local Search.
  • Remote viewing of the current surroundings on your smartphone with Remote 3D View*.
  • Perspective and zoom for the vehicle can be freely selected.

To use the Remote Package and the My BMW App, you need to enable this once only on theMy BMW Portal.

 

Conditions/availability: the range of products shown here is not available in full in all countries and all BMW models.

 

* You can use Remote 3D View if the relevant camera system is installed in your vehicle. Remote 3D View will then be available to you ex works from the time of the new vehicle purchase until the end of the contract. The digital service can then be extended within the packages.

 

Note: The features described here may not be fully supported in all markets.

  #3156254 5-Nov-2023 14:57
Remote services is already free for BMW owners so no special deal here? You don’t mean BMW connected services which is only free for first 3 years and costs $10/month there after as this will provide data services to embedded SIM card and real time traffic information? Not sure what is the special offer here?




  #3156281 5-Nov-2023 17:19
billgates:

 

Remote services is already free for BMW owners so no special deal here? You don’t mean BMW connected services which is only free for first 3 years and costs $10/month there after as this will provide data services to embedded SIM card and real time traffic information? Not sure what is the special offer here?

 

 

 

Yeah, not too sure sorry. I just c+p'd from OzBargain 

 

BMW Connected Drive: Remote Services Unlimited $0 for Owners of Eligible Vehicles @ BMW - OzBargain

 

On HotUKDeals, OP says the following:

 

This service is offered with the Connected drive pack for the first 3 years following the purchase of the vehicle, after which it was previously chargeable.

Depending on the year of the vehicle, this service may already be unlimited on your car.

Concerning compatibility, the year must be rechecked but it is for all vehicles from 2013-2014 compatible with Connected drive services.

