SpookyAwol

I'm in the process of installing 3 x Shelly Pro 4PM, 1 x Shelly Pro 3, 1 x Shelly Plus 1PM. The first devices are switchboard mounted. My data cabinet is directly next to the SB so I'm running the Pro products with direct LAN connection to Ethernet switch. All going to be run by Home Assistant.

The entire house has no wired light switches; they are all Zigbee based battery touch switches. The lights are mostly Wiz Connected (Wifi) RGBW downlights wired full time back to circuit breaker. The porch lights and the lounge ceiling light are on the Shelly Pro 3. The Pro 4PM run the Bathroom Fan, Light, Heated Towel Rail and Heated Mirror. All entrances are covered with Zigbee door sensors and there are Philips Hue and Zigbee motion sensors around the house. The entrance locks are Yale Assure Lock SL with Zigbee module. Cameras are Reolink with a mix of PoE and not. All driven with Home Assistant on an Intel NUC. (Backup NUC available on standby with config backed up regularly so can be implemented if primary NUC fails). Entire data cabinet and all the smart lights, gas hob (ignition) and gas califont will be driven from Solar with 3 day operation from battery banks if required; the rest of the house from grid supply.

All the Shelly products have certification thru the AUS site with JAS-ANZ certification found here... (quoted from another thread)

---

You can search a couple of the authorities:

https://www.saaapprovals.com.au/resources/certified-product-approvals-register/

https://equipment.erac.gov.au/Public/

I had a quick look and using Shelly in the model box they seem to come up (can see the majority of them there).

---

Still configuring up all the Shelly devices. Wiz lights are brilliant once the firmware updated to the latest. Soon to install some individual addressible COB RGBW LED light strips. Will probably build controller boards with ESP-32 processor boards using WLED I have on order from AliExpress. All done on a budget and so far so good.

We have completely rewired this 60's house from scratch during renovations so I chose to consider what a smart home COULD look like if we had a blank slate. Going to be a work in progress but certainly pushing the boundaries of traditional home design.

Happy to help anyone interested in the same. I'll let you all know how reliability holds up over time. So far even the wife likes it!