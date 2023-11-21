Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Bargains and Deals Shelly Black Friday sale!
SpookyAwol

Ultimate Geek


#310772 21-Nov-2023 08:44
https://www.shelly.com/en/products/shop#unfiltered
Some definite good deals 

amanzi
Amanzi
Uber Geek

  #3161879 21-Nov-2023 09:01
Is the WiFi integration of these devices solid? i.e. do they work consistently, and consistently fast? And once they are installed behind the switches in your walls, do you ever have to physically access them again (e.g. for troubleshooting purposes)?

 
 
 
 

SpookyAwol

Ultimate Geek


  #3161880 21-Nov-2023 09:06
amanzi:

 

Is the WiFi integration of these devices solid? i.e. do they work consistently, and consistently fast? And once they are installed behind the switches in your walls, do you ever have to physically access them again (e.g. for troubleshooting purposes)?

 



My experiences have been nothing but good (2yrs+) - that could be different depending on your network setup / house size etc. 

networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek

  #3161889 21-Nov-2023 09:23
Wow, they have so many products now, including a mug. I assume that refills automagically?

 

 



amanzi
Amanzi
Uber Geek

  #3161890 21-Nov-2023 09:25
On the topic of "so many products...", does anyone have a simple guide as to which of these products are certified for use here, and what each one does or what it's suitable for?

SirHumphreyAppleby
Uber Geek


  #3161892 21-Nov-2023 09:40
Tempted to pick up a couple of Shelly Pro 2 DIN relays. Does anyone know if these have NZ certification?

 

I have a couple of Shelly 1PM units here, but I'd prefer a wired connection.

boosacnoodle
Ultimate Geek


  #3161926 21-Nov-2023 10:52
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Tempted to pick up a couple of Shelly Pro 2 DIN relays. Does anyone know if these have NZ certification?

 

I have a couple of Shelly 1PM units here, but I'd prefer a wired connection.

 

 

https://equipment.erac.gov.au/Public/Profiles.aspx?ApplicationID=535abc7e-5cda-455c-bc96-b06d910f57f5 

esawers
Ultimate Geek


  #3162016 21-Nov-2023 12:29
I still have some brand new unused shellys for sale if anyone locally is interested (Chch)

 

6 x Shelly 2.5 and 1 x Shelly RGBW2

 

 

 

Sadly not as cheap as those deals, i think they owe me $32 each



dacam
Wannabe Geek

  #3163178 24-Nov-2023 11:42
I'm in the process of installing 3 x Shelly Pro 4PM, 1 x Shelly Pro 3, 1 x Shelly Plus 1PM. The first devices are switchboard mounted. My data cabinet is directly next to the SB so I'm running the Pro products with direct LAN connection to Ethernet switch. All going to be run by Home Assistant.

 

The entire house has no wired light switches; they are all Zigbee based battery touch switches. The lights are mostly Wiz Connected (Wifi) RGBW downlights wired full time back to circuit breaker. The porch lights and the lounge ceiling light are on the Shelly Pro 3. The Pro 4PM run the Bathroom Fan, Light, Heated Towel Rail and Heated Mirror. All entrances are covered with Zigbee door sensors and there are Philips Hue and Zigbee motion sensors around the house. The entrance locks are Yale Assure Lock SL with Zigbee module. Cameras are Reolink with a mix of PoE and not. All driven with Home Assistant on an Intel NUC. (Backup NUC available on standby with config backed up regularly so can be implemented if primary NUC fails). Entire data cabinet and all the smart lights, gas hob (ignition) and gas califont will be driven from Solar with 3 day operation from battery banks if required; the rest of the house from grid supply.

 

All the Shelly products have certification thru the AUS site with JAS-ANZ certification found here... (quoted from another thread)

 

 

---

 

You can search a couple of the authorities:

 

https://www.saaapprovals.com.au/resources/certified-product-approvals-register/

 

https://equipment.erac.gov.au/Public/

 

I had a quick look and using Shelly in the model box they seem to come up (can see the majority of them there).
---

 

Still configuring up all the Shelly devices. Wiz lights are brilliant once the firmware updated to the latest. Soon to install some individual addressible COB RGBW LED light strips. Will probably build controller boards with ESP-32 processor boards using WLED I have on order from AliExpress. All done on a budget and so far so good.

 

We have completely rewired this 60's house from scratch during renovations so I chose to consider what a smart home COULD look like if we had a blank slate. Going to be a work in progress but certainly pushing the boundaries of traditional home design.

 

Happy to help anyone interested in the same. I'll let you all know how reliability holds up over time. So far even the wife likes it!

 

rscole86
  #3190478 4-Feb-2024 17:23
Did anyone make a Black Friday purchase and get their order?

boosacnoodle
Ultimate Geek


  #3190486 4-Feb-2024 18:00
I didn't order. Too many people seemed to have theirs catch fire.

eluSiveNZ
Master Geek


  #3190495 4-Feb-2024 19:00
rscole86: Did anyone make a Black Friday purchase and get their order?


Yes. Mine arrived early December

billgates
  #3190498 4-Feb-2024 19:25
boosacnoodle:

 

I didn't order. Too many people seemed to have theirs catch fire.

 

 

 

 

Can you please provide more information/source?




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

rscole86
  #3190523 4-Feb-2024 20:53
eluSiveNZ: Yes. Mine arrived early December


Mine shipping status has been 'departed to destination' since 20 December.

However the Australia Post tracking details only ever say pending. I suspect the tracking number was only allocated, but it was never actually shipped.

eluSiveNZ
Master Geek


  #3190768 5-Feb-2024 09:14
rscole86:

Mine shipping status has been 'departed to destination' since 20 December.

However the Australia Post tracking details only ever say pending. I suspect the tracking number was only allocated, but it was never actually shipped.

 

 

 

My order was shipped 23rd November and I received it 8th December. So something definitely up with your order.

rscole86
  #3191154 5-Feb-2024 15:12
Unfortunately Shelly haven't responded to any support queries, with several similar complaints across Facebook/Reddit on both the lack of product and lack of support response.
Shelly USA on Reddit are very engaging and helpful... unless you happen to have problems with Shelly EU.

