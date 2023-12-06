Send in a fax containing the word “Kiwi” to +64-9-281-4506 to claim your free Kiwiburger voucher. Only the first 5,000 unique faxes sent in will receive, via a fax reply, the voucher QR code to redeem a free Kiwiburger. Only one fax number per entrant shall be eligible for the promotion. Overseas fax numbers not accepted, including online fax generators that may use an overseas fax number.

Note that, as we are dealing with older technology, fax replies containing the voucher QR code may take a few minutes to be sent.

Kiwiburger Terms and Conditions | McDonald's New Zealand (mcdonalds.co.nz)