Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsAnyone with a Fax Machine? (Free Kiwiburger Voucher from McDonald's)
Wakrak

1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311014 6-Dec-2023 21:02
Send private message

Send in a fax containing the word “Kiwi” to +64-9-281-4506 to claim your free Kiwiburger voucher. Only the first 5,000 unique faxes sent in will receive, via a fax reply, the voucher QR code to redeem a free Kiwiburger. Only one fax number per entrant shall be eligible for the promotion. Overseas fax numbers not accepted, including online fax generators that may use an overseas fax number.

 

Note that, as we are dealing with older technology, fax replies containing the voucher QR code may take a few minutes to be sent. 

 

Kiwiburger Terms and Conditions | McDonald's New Zealand (mcdonalds.co.nz)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169060 6-Dec-2023 21:14
Send private message

Hmm, might need to spin up a 2talk fax line :)

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3169068 6-Dec-2023 21:49
Send private message

What's a fax? 🤔 😂

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3169073 6-Dec-2023 22:03
Send private message

Fax sent! Waiting for the response :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



dolsen
1476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169076 6-Dec-2023 22:09
Send private message

Sent via 2talk, no response yet. Perhaps it doesn't like 028 numbers?

 

Edit - it came through now ~ 15 minutes later. @coffeebaron thanks for the prompt around 2talk. 

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3169077 6-Dec-2023 22:21
Send private message





they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3169078 6-Dec-2023 22:26
Send private message

...and for the complete experience

 




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

CYaBro
4569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3169082 6-Dec-2023 23:00
Send private message

Who’s going to create a ton of 2talk fax numbers and send in many faxes? :D




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169092 6-Dec-2023 23:57
Send private message

CYaBro: Who’s going to create a ton of 2talk fax numbers and send in many faxes? :D

 

I got 2 (one for myself, one for a friend) via 2talk 028 numbers. They're going to have fun! Works well! Takes around 10mins to come through.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mattwnz
20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3169093 7-Dec-2023 00:51
Send private message

I literally sold my fax last week, although it was out of paper anyway. But I am pretty sure my brother printer/ copier does faxing, and has a phone jack . 

cshaun
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3169436 7-Dec-2023 21:40
Send private message

This is doing my head in. I can't find the fax settings. I know I've used it to receive faxes before. But I tried sending and it says it's not setup to receive, I need to setup with email address for sending. But I can't find where. They've updated the Cloud PBX, has a new look, and seems to have less options. I just can't see fax anywhere, must have looked everywhere 3 times...

I've got still got credit loaded and a working line.

Wakrak

1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169488 7-Dec-2023 22:23
Send private message

cshaun:

 

This is doing my head in. I can't find the fax settings. I know I've used it to receive faxes before. But I tried sending and it says it's not setup to receive, I need to setup with email address for sending. But I can't find where. They've updated the Cloud PBX, has a new look, and seems to have less options. I just can't see fax anywhere, must have looked everywhere 3 times...

I've got still got credit loaded and a working line.

 

 

As an alternative, someone on Cheapies has created a step-by-step guide on how to sign up for 2talk and send a fax for free
https://www.cheapies.nz/comment/207103/redir 

 

 

cshaun
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3169726 8-Dec-2023 12:54
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

cshaun:

 

This is doing my head in. I can't find the fax settings. I know I've used it to receive faxes before. But I tried sending and it says it's not setup to receive, I need to setup with email address for sending. But I can't find where. They've updated the Cloud PBX, has a new look, and seems to have less options. I just can't see fax anywhere, must have looked everywhere 3 times...

I've got still got credit loaded and a working line.

 

 

As an alternative, someone on Cheapies has created a step-by-step guide on how to sign up for 2talk and send a fax for free
https://www.cheapies.nz/comment/207103/redir 

 

 

Thanks Wakrak, those last few steps got me unstuck. I needed to add a separate fax number. I'm pretty sure one number could be both before, but doesn't seem like it now.

CcMaN
87 posts

Master Geek


  #3170140 9-Dec-2023 19:32
Send private message

Did this with the fax functionality in my Fritzbox and a fibre landline (ONT port). Worked flawless, and delicious.

Wakrak

1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174101 21-Dec-2023 16:19
Send private message

Deal has now finished.

tdgeek
29682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174106 21-Dec-2023 16:29
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

What's a fax? 🤔 😂

 

 

Things that D Trump doesn't say... :-)

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright