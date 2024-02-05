Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsBuy a $100 PlayStation Store eGift Card and Receive a Bonus $10 Prezzee Smart eGift Card (500 Available) @ Prezzee
Wakrak

1435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311665 5-Feb-2024 14:59
Send private message

Prezzee NZ | Digital Gift Cards and Vouchers Online

 

 

The Offer

 

  • During the Promotion Period, purchase a specially-marked Playstation™Store eGift Card (Promotional Gift Card) with a face value of $100 from www.prezzee.co.nz (or New Zealand mobile application) and receive a $10 Bonus Prezzee Smart eGift Card (Bonus Digital Gift Cards).
  • The Promotion is strictly limited. Only 500 Bonus Digital Gift Cards are available (Sales Limit). After the Sales Limit has been reached, the Promotion will end.
  • The Playstation™Store eGift Card has no expiry date and the Bonus Prezzee Smart eGift Card has 2 years expiry date.
  • Promotional Gift Cards purchased from Prezzee are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant brands and Promoter’s Terms of Sale at: https://www.prezzee.co.nz/policies/terms-of-sale/ and Terms of Service at: https://www.prezzee.co.nz/policies/terms-of-service/.

Eligibility for Offer

 

  • The Promotion is open to legal residents of New Zealand over the age of 18 years.
  • To be eligible for the Promotion, a customer must purchase a specially marked Playstation™Store eGift Card with a face value of $100 on the New Zealand Prezzee mobile app (available on Google Play and the App Store) or Prezzee website at www.prezzee.co.nz during the Promotion Period (Qualifying Purchase).
  • After a Qualifying Purchase has been made, the Bonus Digital Gift Card will be automatically sent to the email address of the customer who made the Qualifying Purchase in a separate email within 3 hours.
  • Customers can only enter the Promotion once, and Bonus Digital Gift Cards are limited to one per customer. You may not redeem this Offer more than once by using multiple email addresses, identities, devices or robotic, automatic, programmed, or similar entry methods in an attempt to circumvent the rules.

 

https://www.prezzee.co.nz/policies/promotion-terms/playstati…

Create new topic
Wakrak

1435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3191150 5-Feb-2024 15:00
Send private message quote this post

Ends 15th of February or when 500 have been purchased. 

 

I also posted this on Cheapies

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 