Prezzee NZ | Digital Gift Cards and Vouchers Online
The Offer
- During the Promotion Period, purchase a specially-marked Playstation™Store eGift Card (Promotional Gift Card) with a face value of $100 from www.prezzee.co.nz (or New Zealand mobile application) and receive a $10 Bonus Prezzee Smart eGift Card (Bonus Digital Gift Cards).
- The Promotion is strictly limited. Only 500 Bonus Digital Gift Cards are available (Sales Limit). After the Sales Limit has been reached, the Promotion will end.
- The Playstation™Store eGift Card has no expiry date and the Bonus Prezzee Smart eGift Card has 2 years expiry date.
- Promotional Gift Cards purchased from Prezzee are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant brands and Promoter’s Terms of Sale at: https://www.prezzee.co.nz/policies/terms-of-sale/ and Terms of Service at: https://www.prezzee.co.nz/policies/terms-of-service/.
Eligibility for Offer
- The Promotion is open to legal residents of New Zealand over the age of 18 years.
- To be eligible for the Promotion, a customer must purchase a specially marked Playstation™Store eGift Card with a face value of $100 on the New Zealand Prezzee mobile app (available on Google Play and the App Store) or Prezzee website at www.prezzee.co.nz during the Promotion Period (Qualifying Purchase).
- After a Qualifying Purchase has been made, the Bonus Digital Gift Card will be automatically sent to the email address of the customer who made the Qualifying Purchase in a separate email within 3 hours.
- Customers can only enter the Promotion once, and Bonus Digital Gift Cards are limited to one per customer. You may not redeem this Offer more than once by using multiple email addresses, identities, devices or robotic, automatic, programmed, or similar entry methods in an attempt to circumvent the rules.
