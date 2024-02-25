Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Deals2 Months Free Apple TV+ (New & Eligible Returning Subscribers, Payment Card Verification Required) @ Apple (Ends 8th March)
Wakrak

1697 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311904 25-Feb-2024 09:51
Send private message

TV+ Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Offer (services.apple)

 

Code expires on March 8, 2024. New and qualified returning subscribers only. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only where Apple TV+ is available. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Apple TV+ renews at your region’s price per month after the promotion until canceled. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/ww/. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Minimum age required depending on your country. Must be in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the code. Compatible products and services required. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Create new topic
gnfb
2598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3199836 25-Feb-2024 13:32
Send private message

Never tried one of these offers before do they work in New Zealand?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
MyFriendAutism
315 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3199886 25-Feb-2024 16:32
Send private message

Sure, quite a few of these codes have popped up on Choice Cheapies over the last 2 years. All up I've had between 10-12 months free 😁

gnfb
2598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3200056 26-Feb-2024 09:39
Send private message

MrBBEye:

 

Sure, quite a few of these codes have popped up on Choice Cheapies over the last 2 years. All up I've had between 10-12 months free 😁

 

 

Oh Ok? I will invest the time to figure out how to instigate them Thanks




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



gnfb
2598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3200060 26-Feb-2024 09:52
Send private message

Nope tried a couple of diffrent ways suggested on Choice Cheapies but just wants me to subscribe regular way oh well such is life




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb
2598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3200065 26-Feb-2024 10:12
Send private message

Got a bit further using this link https://redeem.services.apple/messi-sp-ca-2024

 

but ends up telling me only available in Canada store even in incognito

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Senecio
2687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200076 26-Feb-2024 10:52
Send private message

I just redeemed it yesterday using the link above in the OP. 

 

Over the years I must have had 15-18 months of ATV+ membership and I've never paid for it directly. 6 months free with new hardware purchases and the various redeemed codes over the years. I've found that ATV+ has great content, just not as plentiful as other platforms.

CYaBro
4553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3200077 26-Feb-2024 10:52
Send private message

Worked fine for me.

 

You do have to have an Apple ID account to sign in with.

 

Perfect timing as the last free trial I got just ended. :)




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



gnfb
2598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3200079 26-Feb-2024 11:06
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

Worked fine for me.

 

You do have to have an Apple ID account to sign in with.

 

Perfect timing as the last free trial I got just ended. :)

 

 

Cant leave it alone LOL cost me more in time than just paying for the mship

 

I wonder what you guys are all doing that I am not ....

 

It may be something obvious to you but not to non tech person

 

I have an account with apple works fine, I have subscribed before, i tried it in the incognito window, 

 

anyway BTR




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

amanzi
Amanzi
1281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200085 26-Feb-2024 11:33
Send private message

I cancelled my Apple TV subscription just last week because the last "2 month free" offer was expiring. Used the link again and got another 2 free months.

gnfb
2598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3200166 26-Feb-2024 12:51
Send private message

amanzi:

 

I cancelled my Apple TV subscription just last week because the last "2 month free" offer was expiring. Used the link again and got another 2 free months.

 

 

I wonder what the heck I am doing differently? tells me only for Canada!




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

rb99
3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3200168 26-Feb-2024 12:56
Send private message

So I guess the only way to get this is too go to the effort of cancelling our existing subscription and then seeing if I'm eligible for the two free months (assuming I'm not in Canada of course) ?




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Wakrak

1697 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202020 1-Mar-2024 14:22
Send private message

TV+ Killers of the Flower Moon Offer (services.apple) 

 

This offer ends March 14. Doesn't stack. 

CYaBro
4553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3202184 1-Mar-2024 18:28
Send private message

amanzi:

I cancelled my Apple TV subscription just last week because the last "2 month free" offer was expiring. Used the link again and got another 2 free months.



You can cancel your subscription immediately after activating the trial.
It will run until the trial period is over.
That way you don’t have to remember to do it later. :)




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright