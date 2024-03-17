Insanekiwi

Decent prices if you are in Aus or know anyone.

My S10e is starting to get long in the tooth and have been looking around for awhile but super hard to find my wishlist.

microSD card slot

wireless charging

IP67/IP68

Sony has the Xperia which does fit my wishlist but pricey.

Honestly thinking of giving up the wireless charging and skipping the flagships and maybe go for the Samsung A35 or A54/55 depending on price.

Would have grabbed the Pixel 8 if sale was here in NZ.