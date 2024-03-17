Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone travelling to Aus, Google Pixel 8 on sale
Insanekiwi

589 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312103 17-Mar-2024 18:27
Hi there were all in stock in JB Hifi Melbourne.

Decent sale, almost bought one but I don’t think I can get out of Apple ecosystem easily.

Maybe someone travelling to Australia can bring one or two in for you.

tieke
673 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3207307 17-Mar-2024 19:21
The Aus Google Store has matched JB's prices, so if you then use the Student Beans 10% off code it makes the Google Pixel 8 128GB AUD$779.10, Google Pixel 8 Pro AUD$1129.10 and 7a AUD$474.10

 
 
 
 

tieke
673 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3207308 17-Mar-2024 19:22
See these ozbargain links for details:

 

https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/836183

 

https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/836207

 

 

Qazzy03
444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3207323 17-Mar-2024 20:51
Decent prices if you are in Aus or know anyone.
My S10e is starting to get long in the tooth and have been looking around for awhile but super hard to find my wishlist.

 

  • microSD card slot
  • wireless charging
  • IP67/IP68

Sony has the Xperia which does fit my wishlist but pricey.

 

Honestly thinking of giving up the wireless charging and skipping the flagships and maybe go for the Samsung A35 or A54/55 depending on price. 

 

Would have grabbed the Pixel 8 if sale was here in NZ. 




tieke
673 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3207352 18-Mar-2024 00:04
I actually will be in Australia in a month or two, so was considering it, but there's nothing wrong with my Pixel 4a so I didn't complete the checkout. I have a studentbeans code if anyone wants it.

nztim
3661 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3207517 18-Mar-2024 14:15
Be careful to check that these will work with NZ VoLTE




timmmay
20324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207550 18-Mar-2024 16:09
nztim: Be careful to check that these will work with NZ VoLTE

 

It seems to.

timmmay
20324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207551 18-Mar-2024 16:10
Qazzy03:

 

Decent prices if you are in Aus or know anyone.
My S10e is starting to get long in the tooth and have been looking around for awhile but super hard to find my wishlist.

 

  • microSD card slot
  • wireless charging
  • IP67/IP68

Sony has the Xperia which does fit my wishlist but pricey.

 

Honestly thinking of giving up the wireless charging and skipping the flagships and maybe go for the Samsung A35 or A54/55 depending on price. 

 

Would have grabbed the Pixel 8 if sale was here in NZ. 

 

 

I'd give up the Micro SD, it's fairly rare these days with cloud storage being the norm. Samsung A35 / 55 / S2x is a good choice, that's what I'll likely buy next time I need a phone. Pixel 8 is ok, probably pretty good for $800, but I paid $1200 for mine plus NZ GST plus shipping.



frankv
5674 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3207563 18-Mar-2024 17:09
If bringing something like this back from Aus, you can claim the Aus GST (10%) back at the airport. To do this, it must be a purchase to the value of over AU$300, you will need the receipt for the item, the actual item to show them, and your credit card for them to pay the refund into. I think it can be multiple items in a single purchase, so get a case and other accessories at the same time. The kiosk for claiming the GST back is just after the security scan and identity checks. It is not obvious at Perth... dunno about other airports.

 

If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.

 

 

gzt

gzt
16811 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3207570 18-Mar-2024 17:21
I always found microSD fraught in any device I had. OS support, app support, phone support, and on top of all that some average bumping around always seemed to disrupt read/write. Curious why you need microSD these days with huge device storage available and cloud on top. I don't doubt you have a good reason.

Qazzy03
444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3207592 18-Mar-2024 18:24
gzt: I don't doubt you have a good reason.

 

I don't have a good reason lol.
The 128gb, I currently have is more than enough space, 
SD card was just handy to have audiobooks and roms on.   

Honestly the IP68 has been the feature I have used the most.
My phone has gone accidentally swimming on more than one occassion but has held up like a champ. 
I will hold on to hopefully next good NZ discount, skipped the recent PBTech S23 Ultra as that is too much phone for me. 

 

Great info about the AU GST @frankv

 

 

timmmay
20324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207606 18-Mar-2024 19:11
frankv:

 

If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.

 

 

Where did you get that info from? I thought as of a couple of years ago anything you bring into NZ is subject to GST?

JPNZ
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207817 19-Mar-2024 08:07
timmmay:

 

frankv:

 

If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.

 

 

Where did you get that info from? I thought as of a couple of years ago anything you bring into NZ is subject to GST?

 

 

Last year I purchased an iPad in Australia and claimed the GST (10%) back through TRS before leaving the airport. Super easy, it was in my carry on so didn't need to say anything when I came back to NZ. 

 

 

 

https://www.abf.gov.au/entering-and-leaving-australia/tourist-refund-scheme




timmmay
20324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207841 19-Mar-2024 09:11
Claiming back Australian GST is simple, my question was about the statement that suggested not having to pay New Zealand GST on the way into the country. These days we pay GST on everything that comes into the country that is shipped, I wondered if he was an official exception for things being carried in or if it was just simple to disguise them.

frankv
5674 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3207842 19-Mar-2024 09:13
timmmay:

 

frankv:

 

If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.

 

 

Where did you get that info from? I thought as of a couple of years ago anything you bring into NZ is subject to GST?

 

 

Oops, yes that was not correct.Truth is that Customs does not collect anything on items less than $1000

 

Unfortunately, I can't go back and edit my previous post.

JPNZ
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207868 19-Mar-2024 10:48
timmmay:  I wondered if he was an official exception for things being carried in or if it was just simple to disguise them.

 

On my last 2 trips this year back from Australia, customs NZ don't ask so it would be VERY easy to hide imo. Keep in mind I'm talking about travelling with the product not shipping it.




