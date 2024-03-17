Insanekiwi

Hi there were all in stock in JB Hifi Melbourne.
Decent sale, almost bought one but I don’t think I can get out of Apple ecosystem easily.
Maybe someone travelling to Australia can bring one or two in for you.
The Aus Google Store has matched JB's prices, so if you then use the Student Beans 10% off code it makes the Google Pixel 8 128GB AUD$779.10, Google Pixel 8 Pro AUD$1129.10 and 7a AUD$474.10
See these ozbargain links for details:
https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/836183
https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/836207
Decent prices if you are in Aus or know anyone.
My S10e is starting to get long in the tooth and have been looking around for awhile but super hard to find my wishlist.
Sony has the Xperia which does fit my wishlist but pricey.
Honestly thinking of giving up the wireless charging and skipping the flagships and maybe go for the Samsung A35 or A54/55 depending on price.
Would have grabbed the Pixel 8 if sale was here in NZ.
I actually will be in Australia in a month or two, so was considering it, but there's nothing wrong with my Pixel 4a so I didn't complete the checkout. I have a studentbeans code if anyone wants it.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim: Be careful to check that these will work with NZ VoLTE
It seems to.
Qazzy03:
Decent prices if you are in Aus or know anyone.
My S10e is starting to get long in the tooth and have been looking around for awhile but super hard to find my wishlist.
- microSD card slot
- wireless charging
- IP67/IP68
Sony has the Xperia which does fit my wishlist but pricey.
Honestly thinking of giving up the wireless charging and skipping the flagships and maybe go for the Samsung A35 or A54/55 depending on price.
Would have grabbed the Pixel 8 if sale was here in NZ.
I'd give up the Micro SD, it's fairly rare these days with cloud storage being the norm. Samsung A35 / 55 / S2x is a good choice, that's what I'll likely buy next time I need a phone. Pixel 8 is ok, probably pretty good for $800, but I paid $1200 for mine plus NZ GST plus shipping.
If bringing something like this back from Aus, you can claim the Aus GST (10%) back at the airport. To do this, it must be a purchase to the value of over AU$300, you will need the receipt for the item, the actual item to show them, and your credit card for them to pay the refund into. I think it can be multiple items in a single purchase, so get a case and other accessories at the same time. The kiosk for claiming the GST back is just after the security scan and identity checks. It is not obvious at Perth... dunno about other airports.
If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.
gzt: I don't doubt you have a good reason.
I don't have a good reason lol.
The 128gb, I currently have is more than enough space,
SD card was just handy to have audiobooks and roms on.
Honestly the IP68 has been the feature I have used the most.
My phone has gone accidentally swimming on more than one occassion but has held up like a champ.
I will hold on to hopefully next good NZ discount, skipped the recent PBTech S23 Ultra as that is too much phone for me.
Great info about the AU GST @frankv
frankv:
If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.
Where did you get that info from? I thought as of a couple of years ago anything you bring into NZ is subject to GST?
timmmay:
frankv:
If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.
Where did you get that info from? I thought as of a couple of years ago anything you bring into NZ is subject to GST?
Last year I purchased an iPad in Australia and claimed the GST (10%) back through TRS before leaving the airport. Super easy, it was in my carry on so didn't need to say anything when I came back to NZ.
https://www.abf.gov.au/entering-and-leaving-australia/tourist-refund-scheme
Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+
timmmay:
frankv:
If it's for your own personal use, you don't have to pay GST on it when you bring it into NZ.
Where did you get that info from? I thought as of a couple of years ago anything you bring into NZ is subject to GST?
Oops, yes that was not correct.Truth is that Customs does not collect anything on items less than $1000
Unfortunately, I can't go back and edit my previous post.
timmmay: I wondered if he was an official exception for things being carried in or if it was just simple to disguise them.
On my last 2 trips this year back from Australia, customs NZ don't ask so it would be VERY easy to hide imo. Keep in mind I'm talking about travelling with the product not shipping it.
Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+