ajw

ajw

1926 posts

Uber Geek


#312107 18-Mar-2024 09:58
Mighty mobile doing a $20 per month for first 12 months promo on their entry level plan. Unlimited talk, text and data.

 

 

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/




aw

boosacnoodle
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3207405 18-Mar-2024 10:27
Wow. This is very much like felix mobile in Aus but half the price. Amazing.

 
 
 
 

ajw

ajw

1926 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207409 18-Mar-2024 10:40
@boosacnoodle

 

 

 

And still making money.

michaelmurfy
meow
13137 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207412 18-Mar-2024 10:46
Moved to bargains and deals.

What I don't understand is how a MVNO can offer deals like this, but the actual telcos themselves are charging way more for less.




richms
27826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207413 18-Mar-2024 10:50
michaelmurfy:

 

Moved to bargains and deals.

What I don't understand is how a MVO can offer deals like this, but the actual telcos themselves are charging way more for less.

 

 

That lady summed it up ages ago. Confusion.

 

People here seem to love to overpay for connectivity compared to the rest of the world and swallow their lines of "we are remote" and "we don't have the population density" like crazy.




Richard rich.ms

Wakrak
1651 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207414 18-Mar-2024 10:51
50% off Fast Plan: $20/Month for First 12 Months 

 

- Free SIM Card included
- UNLIMITED Data at a max speed of 10Mbps for 365 days*
- UNLIMITED standard calls/TXTs to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days^
- All for use within New Zealand

 

*Maximum data speeds, Fair use and Mobile terms apply. Actual speeds you experience may vary due to several factors, including your device capabilities, location, network congestion, and network coverage. Please refer to our terms and conditions for further details.

 

^Unlimited voice calls and TXTs to standard NZ and AUS numbers (e.g. no short codes or MMS/PXT). Personal mobile phone use only. Mobile terms apply.

ajw

ajw

1926 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207415 18-Mar-2024 10:52
@michaelmurfy

 

 

 

Greed and complacency. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2804 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207416 18-Mar-2024 10:56
richms:

 

That lady summed it up ages ago. Confusion.

 

 

Theresa Gattung



richms
27826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207418 18-Mar-2024 11:02
I might give mighty mobile another shot. Threw the last sim out after it stopped working for no reason/warning the second time after they were not able to bill my card and didn't bother advising me or redirecting to a captive portal. It was great for streaming tidal in the car off my hotspot on the spare phone.




Richard rich.ms

Shindig
1570 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3207484 18-Mar-2024 12:36
Let us know how you get on. 

 

I run 4 accounts with skinny currently, but for the additional $12 a month I could switch and not worry about data usage again!




Wakrak
1651 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207488 18-Mar-2024 12:44
Shindig:

 

Let us know how you get on. 

 

I run 4 accounts with skinny currently, but for the additional $12 a month I could switch and not worry about data usage again!

 

 

 

 

Some feedback on Cheapies, particularly around the speed

 

50% off Fast Plan: $20/Month for First 12 Months (Unlimited Texts/Calls & Data up to 10Mbps) + SIM Card @ Mighty Mobile - ChoiceCheapies

everettpsycho
606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3207557 18-Mar-2024 16:50
Good deal if 10mbps fits your needs, which I'd imagine for most people is actually perfectly good enough for a mobile connection.

I've got the full speed mighty mobile Sim in for data at the moment from the $1 a month intro offer and it seems good enough, but I'm not signing up to it permanently mainly because of the issues they and Kogan have with responding to short number automated text messages. Coverage is as good as one NZ and speeds in that plan have been excellent and regularly outperforming my 300mbps fibre when in 5G.

Aucklandjafa
347 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3207588 18-Mar-2024 18:17
richms:

michaelmurfy:


Moved to bargains and deals.

What I don't understand is how a MVO can offer deals like this, but the actual telcos themselves are charging way more for less.



That lady summed it up ages ago. Confusion.


People here seem to love to overpay for connectivity compared to the rest of the world and swallow their lines of "we are remote" and "we don't have the population density" like crazy.



Meh, horses for courses. I pay $72/month for unlimited, unrestricted, data (it’s $55/month when you take off the value of Spotify). I can also pay off, interest free, a new device and at the moment are getting a $33/month credit for my iPhone.

