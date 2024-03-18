Mighty mobile doing a $20 per month for first 12 months promo on their entry level plan. Unlimited talk, text and data.
Wow. This is very much like felix mobile in Aus but half the price. Amazing.
And still making money.
What I don't understand is how a MVNO can offer deals like this, but the actual telcos themselves are charging way more for less.
michaelmurfy:
People here seem to love to overpay for connectivity compared to the rest of the world and swallow their lines of "we are remote" and "we don't have the population density" like crazy.
50% off Fast Plan: $20/Month for First 12 Months
- Free SIM Card included
- UNLIMITED Data at a max speed of 10Mbps for 365 days*
- UNLIMITED standard calls/TXTs to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days^
- All for use within New Zealand
*Maximum data speeds, Fair use and Mobile terms apply. Actual speeds you experience may vary due to several factors, including your device capabilities, location, network congestion, and network coverage. Please refer to our terms and conditions for further details.
^Unlimited voice calls and TXTs to standard NZ and AUS numbers (e.g. no short codes or MMS/PXT). Personal mobile phone use only. Mobile terms apply.
Greed and complacency.
richms:
Theresa Gattung
I might give mighty mobile another shot. Threw the last sim out after it stopped working for no reason/warning the second time after they were not able to bill my card and didn't bother advising me or redirecting to a captive portal. It was great for streaming tidal in the car off my hotspot on the spare phone.
I run 4 accounts with skinny currently, but for the additional $12 a month I could switch and not worry about data usage again!
The little things make the biggest difference.
Shindig:
