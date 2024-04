I have an inactive account but logged in and it is offering the standard plan at $9.99 for two months. Offer ends 30th April. Normal price $19.99.

I wouldn’t pay $20 for it, but may consider it for the $10. Catch up on the West World Series and stuff like that.

https://www.neontv.co.nz/

More details of offer here https://www.neontv.co.nz/standard-plan-offer