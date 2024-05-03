Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free 7 kWh of EV Charging Per Day @ JOLT App (Christchurch and Auckland)
Wakrak

#312638 3-May-2024 11:56
JOLT New Zealand - Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (joltcharge.co.nz)

 


JOLT offers 7 kWh free daily for all customers! Your energy allowance resets at midnight.

 

After you’ve consumed 7 kWh for the calendar day, you will be charged the per kWh rate. You can find the per kWh rate in your app, just click on a map pin to see the rate for the charger you want to use.

 

Please be aware that there is a minimum fee of $0.50 for any paid charging session.

 

To clarify, in NZ there is a minimum fee of $0.50NZD and in Australia there is a minimum fee of $0.50AUD

 

Whether you are in Australia or New Zealand we have membership option(s) with their own benefits and charging rates. You can find these in the app by navigating to Account > Membership (under your name at the top of the screen) > Upgrade/Explore Memberships

 

From Cheapies

Wakrak

  #3226005 3-May-2024 11:58
Requires signing up in their app with a credit/debit card so need to be careful to avoid being charged.

 
 
 
 

trig42
  #3226023 3-May-2024 12:19
They don't say anywhere on their website what the per kWh charge is AFTER the 7kWh free.

 

Don't want to download and setup the App if it's hideous.

 


Does anyone know?

Scott3
  #3226024 3-May-2024 12:19
Prior discussion on Jolt:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=197896&page_no=473#2915762

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=302379

 


I have charged with them twice (and a pair of them are the nearest DC chargers to my home). 25kW DC chargers.

Interesting business model, and thankfully one that sounds sustainable, unlike the previously free lines company provided fast chargers. In short their primary goal is to secure sites for electronic billboards (pedestrian scale), and this is their primary profit driver. The provision of charging is largely to help them to secure site's. Hence the slow 25kW speed (makes the DC charger cheaper). That said, they have been reliable. And, even when the free 7kWh runs out, there fee ($0.47 /kWh at my local), is quite a bit cheaper than competing fast chargers ($0.7 - $0.85 /kWh is typical)



Scott3
  #3226026 3-May-2024 12:23
trig42:

 

They don't say anywhere on their website what the per kWh charge is AFTER the 7kWh free.

 

Don't want to download and setup the App if it's hideous.

 


Does anyone know?

 



For Quay street Auckland:

 

 

 

$0.47/kWh

 

Idle Fee: $1/min

 

Minimum Fee $0.50 (for clarity I haven't been charged this when I charged less than 7kWh)

