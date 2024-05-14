Conditions:
1. 22 inch or bigger
2. No cracked screens
3. Must have a stand
4. LED backlight only
Conditions:
1. 22 inch or bigger
2. No cracked screens
3. Must have a stand
4. LED backlight only
With those specs, surely people would be better to sell them? It doesn't say it must be working does it, I have one that meets those specs but it doesn't work properly.
mattwnz:
With those specs, surely people would be better to sell them? It doesn't say it must be working does it, I have one that meets those specs but it doesn't work properly.
We gave a whole lot away on GZ and then had to pay to recycle the rest, they have no second hand value
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
mattwnz:
With those specs, surely people would be better to sell them? It doesn't say it must be working does it, I have one that meets those specs but it doesn't work properly.
You would be suprised how little you get for a monitor these days.
LED monitors have been around for 10-12 years now, theres bound to be some fauly ones around.