FREE LCD Monitor recycling (Christchurch) - until 31 May
KellyP

#312751 14-May-2024 14:46
Ecotech Services Ltd

 

Conditions:
1. 22 inch or bigger
2. No cracked screens
3. Must have a stand
4. LED backlight only

mattwnz
  #3230323 14-May-2024 14:53
With those specs, surely people would be better to sell them? It doesn't say it must be working does it, I have one that meets those specs but it doesn't work properly.



xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3230375 14-May-2024 15:13
Advertised as LCD, yet says LED only..... :)

 

Also yeah, anyone with working LED 22"+ screens be better off selling :)

 

 




nztim
  #3230434 14-May-2024 16:49
We gave a whole lot away on GZ and then had to pay to recycle the rest, they have no second hand value

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



KellyP

  #3230438 14-May-2024 17:00
You would be suprised how little you get for a monitor these days.

 

LED monitors have been around for 10-12 years now, theres bound to be some fauly ones around. 

