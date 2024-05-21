Just bought a LIFX White A60 800lm E27 Smart Bulb for $13, Free Shipping.

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/search?page=1&query=lifx&saleItems=false&toggle%5BonPromotion%5D=false

Not sure if it's all clearance items, or just the lights. (I got a Hue light in the weekend too, also on clearance & free shipping)

I can't find anything online about it or on there site promoting it, so I'm guess it's a mistake. No way they're making a profit on $13 inc shipping.

Edit, I tried a few others clearance things and it quoted shipping, so maybe just lights.