Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsCopilot+ PC Notebook discounts @ noels
tripp

3848 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312861 24-May-2024 11:38
Send private message

Hi,

 

If you preorder you can use LENOVOHPCOPILOT to get $200 off the HP machine 

 

HP OmniBook Copilot+ PC 14 inch 2.2K Snapdragon X Elite 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Touchscreen Windows 11 Notebook - Noel Leeming

 

Or $250 off the Lenovo's

 

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14.5 Inch 3K OLED Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Touchscreen Windows 11 Copilot+ PC Notebook - Noel Leeming

 

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14.5 Inch 3K OLED Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 32GB RAM 1TB SSD Touchscreen Windows 11 Copilot+ PC Notebook - Noel Leeming

 

Also if you have a membership code setup on your account the price drops more

 

I was able to pre-order the lenovo 32gb ram 1tb ssd for just under $3010 (just under $800 off).

Create new topic
billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3234250 24-May-2024 12:39
Send private message

I am looking at rthe Lenovo 32GB RAM 1TB SSD version as well. Can you please advise @tripp how did you go about getting the membership code? 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Wakrak
1689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234251 24-May-2024 12:40
Send private message

billgates:

 

I am looking at rthe Lenovo 32GB RAM 1TB SSD version as well. Can you please advise @tripp how did you go about getting the membership code? 

 

 

Sites for Bargain Searching (Page 2) - ChoiceCheapies Forums

 

CSCBG Main + code $2,949.87
CSCBG Premium + code $3,007.01

 

Main prices
HP OmniBook Copilot+ PC $2,679.05
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 16GB $2697.17

billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3234252 24-May-2024 12:48
Send private message

Thank you @Wakrak. Legend thanks guys. The lowest I could get that 32GB 1TB model down to @ Lenovo's website was $3300 with there coupons stacked up. I should visit cheapies more! 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3234265 24-May-2024 13:10
Send private message

@Wakrak I read your disclaimer which is "It is recommended that you use this online only. You may be asked for proof of membership if you try to get CSC discounts in-store."

 

If I pay online before hand and do click and collect at my local NL store, can I still be asked for the proof of membership or once it's paid for, click and collect is ok or should I just do online delivery for an extra $7? Local store is 5 mins away so would rather prefer click and collect after paying online first.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

tripp

3848 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234266 24-May-2024 13:11
Send private message

billgates:

 

Thank you @Wakrak. Legend thanks guys. The lowest I could get that 32GB 1TB model down to @ Lenovo's website was $3300 with there coupons stacked up. I should visit cheapies more! 

 

 

Sorry was late to reply :P. now i am bummed there was a better code lol.

 

 

Wakrak
1689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234267 24-May-2024 13:13
Send private message

billgates:

 

@Wakrak I read your disclaimer which is "It is recommended that you use this online only. You may be asked for proof of membership if you try to get CSC discounts in-store."

 

If I pay online before hand and do click and collect at my local NL store, can I still be asked for the proof of membership or once it's paid for, click and collect is ok or should I just do online delivery for an extra $7? Local store is 5 mins away so would rather prefer click and collect after paying online first.

 

 

I've never been asked for ID when doing Click & Collect. Same goes for many other Cheapies members. But never say never haha. I think you'll be sweet doing C&C. 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright