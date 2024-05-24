Hi,

If you preorder you can use LENOVOHPCOPILOT to get $200 off the HP machine

HP OmniBook Copilot+ PC 14 inch 2.2K Snapdragon X Elite 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Touchscreen Windows 11 Notebook - Noel Leeming

Or $250 off the Lenovo's

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14.5 Inch 3K OLED Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Touchscreen Windows 11 Copilot+ PC Notebook - Noel Leeming

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14.5 Inch 3K OLED Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 32GB RAM 1TB SSD Touchscreen Windows 11 Copilot+ PC Notebook - Noel Leeming

Also if you have a membership code setup on your account the price drops more

I was able to pre-order the lenovo 32gb ram 1tb ssd for just under $3010 (just under $800 off).