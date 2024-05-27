Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Scott3

3929 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312902 27-May-2024 22:38
https://www.samsung.com/nz/multistore/samsung_edu/

Stack 25% off promo with 10% welcome deal & Kings birthday $100 off on $600 spend.


Currently at $375 + fright each at PBTech.

Wakrak
1692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235666 28-May-2024 07:07
KINGSBDAYEPP for $100 off $600

 

25% off selected monitors ends 13/06

 
 
 
 

epr

epr
260 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3244052 3-Jun-2024 12:01
I had a friend who is a high school teacher log in to the Samsung eddy portal but we couldn't see the deal for the 2 monitors how can we find it is we still can?

gehenna
8441 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244070 3-Jun-2024 12:55
This is tempting timing.  I just got a ZenBook Duo and I'm enjoying it in the upright position with top/bottom screens.  But at my home office desk I have a 49" Odyssey, so the Duo's top screen is in the way of the G9.  I'd been considering getting two new monitors for either side of the Duo, and finding a new home for the G9....Now it's a real risk of happening 😂 Helps to have teachers in the family too.



Scott3

3929 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3244117 3-Jun-2024 18:00
epr: I had a friend who is a high school teacher log in to the Samsung eddy portal but we couldn't see the deal for the 2 monitors how can we find it is we still can?

 

 

 

There is no particular deal for two monitors, but buying two of them takes you above the $600 threshold where you can use the KINGSBDAYEPP code. Stacked with the current 25% off promo on that monitor & the 10% off welcome gift, it makes a pretty sharp price for a pair of 27" 1440p Gaming monitors. They run at 373.75 + shipping each at PB tech

Could equally get something else to bring your total to over $600 (SSD upgrade? 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD + the monitor would come to $507.09 after the voucher, welcome code & discounts).

 

 

 

I don't game, and prefer non curved IPS screens so this deal isn't for me, but for those in the market for budget 1440p gaming monitor(s), this deal is fairly sharp.

 

 

 

 

 

 

To get the above deal, you onto the webstore (Needs to be a email / account that hasn't been used before to get the 10% welcome gift), scroll to the right, click monitors, pick out this one, go to cart, change quantity to two & add KINGSBDAYEPP code.

