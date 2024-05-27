epr: I had a friend who is a high school teacher log in to the Samsung eddy portal but we couldn't see the deal for the 2 monitors how can we find it is we still can?

There is no particular deal for two monitors, but buying two of them takes you above the $600 threshold where you can use the KINGSBDAYEPP code. Stacked with the current 25% off promo on that monitor & the 10% off welcome gift, it makes a pretty sharp price for a pair of 27" 1440p Gaming monitors. They run at 373.75 + shipping each at PB tech



Could equally get something else to bring your total to over $600 (SSD upgrade? 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD + the monitor would come to $507.09 after the voucher, welcome code & discounts).

I don't game, and prefer non curved IPS screens so this deal isn't for me, but for those in the market for budget 1440p gaming monitor(s), this deal is fairly sharp.

To get the above deal, you onto the webstore (Needs to be a email / account that hasn't been used before to get the 10% welcome gift), scroll to the right, click monitors, pick out this one, go to cart, change quantity to two & add KINGSBDAYEPP code.