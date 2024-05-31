Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsCheap pixel mightyape go now quick
richms

28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#314942 31-May-2024 12:05
Send private message

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/daily-deals/2024-05-31/slot/4

 

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic
Behodar
10404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243216 31-May-2024 12:06
Send private message

Aaand they're gone.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
nova
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3243218 31-May-2024 12:07
Send private message

Not quick enough...

 

All sold out now

corksta
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3243219 31-May-2024 12:07
Send private message

Pricing error?




2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2



dolsen
1476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243220 31-May-2024 12:08
Send private message

Wow, that would have been good to grab.

 

 

tripp
3848 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243222 31-May-2024 12:13
Send private message

Confirmed pricing error from a source there

Behodar
10404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243226 31-May-2024 12:15
Send private message

tripp: Confirmed pricing error from a source there

 

The yellow "save $1848" is in dollars for some products and percentages for others. That would indicate that someone's looking at it and making a decision around which to show. You'd think that a saving of $1848 would be enough to make someone go "wait a minute"!

heavenlywild
5044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3243248 31-May-2024 12:47
Send private message

Was never going to be honoured when the pricing error was so wrong. Would have cost then tens or hundreds of thousands!




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.



richms

28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243262 31-May-2024 13:23
Send private message

Got the email, :( At least this one was clearly too good to be true so its not a disappointment.




Richard rich.ms

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3243264 31-May-2024 13:29
Send private message

Here I was about to pull a trigger to get rid of my S23U... 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

gzt

gzt
16956 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3243462 1-Jun-2024 00:35
Send private message

For the benefit of inevitable future posters to this topic I will state clearly:

You cannot sue Mighty Ape to obtain a $51 phone and one million dollars in emotional damages. Or get a free one.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright