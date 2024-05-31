https://www.mightyape.co.nz/daily-deals/2024-05-31/slot/4
Aaand they're gone.
Pricing error?
2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2
Wow, that would have been good to grab.
tripp: Confirmed pricing error from a source there
The yellow "save $1848" is in dollars for some products and percentages for others. That would indicate that someone's looking at it and making a decision around which to show. You'd think that a saving of $1848 would be enough to make someone go "wait a minute"!
Was never going to be honoured when the pricing error was so wrong. Would have cost then tens or hundreds of thousands!
Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.
Here I was about to pull a trigger to get rid of my S23U...
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP