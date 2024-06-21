Code: NEONSPORT
Thanks for the post but it raises several questions..
Not clear whether you need to be a Sky Sport Now subscriber to get this discount.
Also is it available to current Neon subscribers?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
I did a practice run by creating a new NEON account (don't have a Sky account) and the discount showed once I got to the payment screen. Unsure if it works for current subscribers.
Blurtie: Yes, can confirm it works for existing subscribers, just tried and and discount of $10 will apply from my next billing date in July.
I do have a Skysport now sub however...
I was sceptical about this but I am an existing subscriber and have now set up the discount - and I'm not a Sky Sport Now subscriber.
Log in to Neon > My Account > Plan and Payment - then insert the discount code. It then confirms onscreen that you're good to go.
They sent me a confirming email but confusingly it says:
"You’re all sorted! The voucher NEONSPORT you've uploaded to your account has been successfully applied.
The voucher expires on 11/14/2021 and the payment will revert to your current method."
So a bit of Mickey Mouseness going on here.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I have queried the weird email confirmation via their support email address.
I still suspect there's something odd about all this and that Neon have screwed-up. Why would they offer a six-month, no-strings 50% discount to existing subscribers?
Will be happy to be proved wrong.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I didn't bother checking my confirmation email until I saw this and mine says my voucher expires 01/11/2025.....
I'm not complaining, but I suspect there is a lot of Mickey Mouseness going on...
Your expiry looks like 1 Nov 2025 but my "11/14/2021" expiry indicates they're using a US-type date convention (which is weird and confusing in its own right).
So your expiry is probably 11 Jan 2025 - which matches the six-month discount term. This date thing is pretty slack on their part because you would be entitled to believe that it's 1 November - because that's what they have told you.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
The weirdness continues. The initial email confirmation I received, confirming the discount, came from neontv.co.nz. They said “If any queries, contact us at help@neontv.co.nz”.
So I asked Help “… can you please explain the expiry date of 11/14/2021?”
I just received a reply from them saying: “Just letting you know you have emailed Neon in New Zealand that is different to NeonSport. Kindly contact Neonsport for further assistance.”
That's nonsense. Go figure.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I signed up with one of my emails and it wouldn’t let it through saying that I already had an account with them and to log in instead. I’ve never had Neon.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Ok so I’ve used a different email. Still insisted I log in, didn’t recognise that password either and pointed me to a password reset. I did this, new password and it logged me in. In accounts it showed me the $10 voucher but no date of expiry and no email confirming.
There was a place to redeem voucher…I did this again and then it said my second voucher would start when the first one expired. looked in my email and there it was. Expiring on 12/21/24
The weirdest part is I looked at profiles and my daughter’s name was there. I know she has had neon in the past via Spark. I am totally confused.
Question, can it be used on a different device if on holiday away from primary residence.
Worst user interface ever. The side main menu is dark except for one item and the darkness spreads vertically across the first row of movies. No descriptions either.
If your daughter had used your email address with her name, wouldn’t that explain it?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
They still only do Stereo sound so wont be signing up. Can cope with 1080p , but no 5.1?????