quebec: Can someone on Slingshot provide some speedtest results please? Also if you could check file download speeds from the below links & OneDrive if possible? Thanks

https://releases.ubuntu.com/24.04/ubuntu-24.04-desktop-amd64.iso





Get about 250-330KB/s from that link, speedtests always get maxed although I'm only on a 300/100 plan so would expect that.

Don't really use OneDrive but found I had one smaller file in it and it hit a bit over 10MB/s before it finished but was increasing in speed over the course of the download.