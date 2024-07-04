Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts on Geekzone before.



ForumsBargains and Deals4 Seasons Christchurch liquidation - BBQ, wood and gas fires and spa pool, outdoor furnature etc.
Scott3

3887 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315337 4-Jul-2024 20:32
Send private message

Most (all?) is pickup only.

$1 reserve auctions, but they are selling so much stuff at once the market is likely to be flooded and a decent chunk sell for peanuts.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/link.aspx?i=56490&storePath=skylarc

 

 

 

Of particular note they have 39 spa / small pool heat pumps 5.54kW heating with COP of 6.21 & 3.87 kW cooling a EER of 3.21 (an unusual capability).

Normally sold for $2.5k, currently have bids between $1 and $125

https://www.aquarius-spaparts.nz/products/gecko-in-temp-heat-pump-5kw

 


Would represent an significant power saving for anybody in that part of the country with a spa pool. And potentially will sell cheap enough to repurpose in all sorts of interesting applications. Tropical fish pond? Hydronic heating / cooling system for basically anything you can run a bunch of under / through? get 6 of them and heat your big pool. 


Lots of other nice stuff like outdoor furniture.

 

 

Create new topic
KellyP
1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3259568 15-Jul-2024 09:02
Send private message

Thanks for this, I purchased 2 seats for a community group.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright