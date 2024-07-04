Most (all?) is pickup only.



$1 reserve auctions, but they are selling so much stuff at once the market is likely to be flooded and a decent chunk sell for peanuts.



https://www.trademe.co.nz/link.aspx?i=56490&storePath=skylarc

Of particular note they have 39 spa / small pool heat pumps 5.54kW heating with COP of 6.21 & 3.87 kW cooling a EER of 3.21 (an unusual capability).



Normally sold for $2.5k, currently have bids between $1 and $125



https://www.aquarius-spaparts.nz/products/gecko-in-temp-heat-pump-5kw



Would represent an significant power saving for anybody in that part of the country with a spa pool. And potentially will sell cheap enough to repurpose in all sorts of interesting applications. Tropical fish pond? Hydronic heating / cooling system for basically anything you can run a bunch of under / through? get 6 of them and heat your big pool.





Lots of other nice stuff like outdoor furniture.