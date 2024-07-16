Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315447 16-Jul-2024 23:19
Seen at the green church in Constellation, not sure if this is across all stores:

 

 

 

Full retail on the 4Ah batteries is $99 a piece, so these are real bargains.

Create new topic
CokemonZ
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3260648 17-Jul-2024 09:34
Great deal - not online unfortunately - will try and pop in tomorrow.

 
 
 
 

johno1234
2588 posts

Uber Geek


  #3288422 1-Oct-2024 09:18
At Mt Wellington on the weekend. The 2 batteries + charger is on the website but not the quad pack as far as I can see.

 

richms
27887 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288523 1-Oct-2024 12:11
Has anyone tested if these have enough protection in the battery to use for other things? Its at the point where its a viable generic battery with the adapters from Aliex etc if they will look after themselves and not overdischarge like black and decker and the other brands of the same junk no BMS products.




elpenguino
3343 posts

Uber Geek


  #3288525 1-Oct-2024 12:21
richms:

 

Has anyone tested if these have enough protection in the battery to use for other things? Its at the point where its a viable generic battery with the adapters from Aliex etc if they will look after themselves and not overdischarge like black and decker and the other brands of the same junk no BMS products.

 

 

I got the little USB attachment ($20) so I can charge a phone or similar with the power tool battery, nothing wilder than that.

 

The Ozito USB thing switches itself off after an hour or so.




richms
27887 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288528 1-Oct-2024 12:26
Yeah, but if its the attachment doing that and not the battery, then that means that using something else on it like one of these.

 

 

which are a direct connection to the battery terminals, you have no protection.

 

There are many low cost lamps and inverters and stuff on aliex that use these batteries (search for einhell as its the same) which makes them quite a nice cheap battery for low demand uses.




neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288560 1-Oct-2024 13:28
richms: Has anyone tested if these have enough protection in the battery to use for other things? Its at the point where its a viable generic battery with the adapters from Aliex etc if they will look after themselves and not overdischarge like black and decker and the other brands of the same junk no BMS products.

 

All the intelligence is in the battery, there's a teardown posted somewhere where they pick it apart, quite a bit of electronics packed into each one.  The charger itself is just a dumb SMPS.

 

Edited to add: Here's one.  And here's a video version.

openmedia
3269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3288567 1-Oct-2024 14:00
If you look at the updated tear down for newer batteries, they've taken some serious steps to reduce vibration issues.

 

 

 

https://assortedtechstuff.wordpress.com/2024/01/31/einhell-ozito-power-x-change-battery-pack-teardown-2024-update/




neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288616 1-Oct-2024 14:13
openmedia:

 

If you look at the updated tear down for newer batteries, they've taken some serious steps to reduce vibration issues.

 

https://assortedtechstuff.wordpress.com/2024/01/31/einhell-ozito-power-x-change-battery-pack-teardown-2024-update/

 

 

Ah, interesting, I knew I'd seen that before but couldn't find it any more.  What search term did you use, "ozito teardown" just seem to return a bunch of Youtube videos.

Bung
6320 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3288676 1-Oct-2024 15:18
openmedia: If you look at the updated tear down for newer batteries, they've taken some serious steps to reduce vibration issues.

 

 

From what a Bunnings staff member told me the coating was primarily for water resistance.

 

Edit. He was talking about a different battery blue label IP57 much smaller so different cells?

Senecio
2657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288680 1-Oct-2024 15:34
I was going to ask if anyone had a teardown to see what cells were inside. Could be a cheap way to harvest raw cells to extend the range on my Vespa! Works out to only $3.70 per cell.

openmedia
3269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3288688 1-Oct-2024 15:52
Bunch of tear down videos on youtube




