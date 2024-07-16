Seen at the green church in Constellation, not sure if this is across all stores:
Full retail on the 4Ah batteries is $99 a piece, so these are real bargains.
Great deal - not online unfortunately - will try and pop in tomorrow.
At Mt Wellington on the weekend. The 2 batteries + charger is on the website but not the quad pack as far as I can see.
Has anyone tested if these have enough protection in the battery to use for other things? Its at the point where its a viable generic battery with the adapters from Aliex etc if they will look after themselves and not overdischarge like black and decker and the other brands of the same junk no BMS products.
I got the little USB attachment ($20) so I can charge a phone or similar with the power tool battery, nothing wilder than that.
The Ozito USB thing switches itself off after an hour or so.
Yeah, but if its the attachment doing that and not the battery, then that means that using something else on it like one of these.
which are a direct connection to the battery terminals, you have no protection.
There are many low cost lamps and inverters and stuff on aliex that use these batteries (search for einhell as its the same) which makes them quite a nice cheap battery for low demand uses.
All the intelligence is in the battery, there's a teardown posted somewhere where they pick it apart, quite a bit of electronics packed into each one. The charger itself is just a dumb SMPS.
Edited to add: Here's one. And here's a video version.
If you look at the updated tear down for newer batteries, they've taken some serious steps to reduce vibration issues.
https://assortedtechstuff.wordpress.com/2024/01/31/einhell-ozito-power-x-change-battery-pack-teardown-2024-update/
Ah, interesting, I knew I'd seen that before but couldn't find it any more. What search term did you use, "ozito teardown" just seem to return a bunch of Youtube videos.
From what a Bunnings staff member told me the coating was primarily for water resistance.
Edit. He was talking about a different battery blue label IP57 much smaller so different cells?
I was going to ask if anyone had a teardown to see what cells were inside. Could be a cheap way to harvest raw cells to extend the range on my Vespa! Works out to only $3.70 per cell.