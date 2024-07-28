Why?

I decided to update my Unraid NAS and replace the (too) many small drives with some bigger ones. According to the stats put out by Backblaze, HGST is the way to go, I focussed on the HGST Ultrastar DC HC520's. These are 12TB drives.

WD was brought by Western Digital and the "WD" UltraStar DC HC520 12TB is a rebadged, HGST drive.

There are used drives available for cheap and I read good reports of their reliability.

Drives have a "bathtub" failure curve meaning they either fail within the first few hundred hours, or survive and then last for many years, so I expect these drives to last for a while.

As far as I can tell these are ex datacenter drives.

Ebay

goHardDrive in the US has the best reputation as far as I can tell so I brought 3 drives on Ebay.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385

It took about a month for them to arrive. Very clean condition and added them to Unraid.

goHardDrive offer their own 5 year guarantee but that probably means I have to ship them back if they fail (or maybe not).

The drives were in very good physical hours and well packaged.

The 3 drives cost me about $560 delivered or $186 each.

Amazon

I decided to get some more drives and found out that goHardDrive sell through Amazon. Got two more for $327.23 delivered == $163 each. Faster delivery and even better packaging. 3 month only warranty as far as I can tell.

https://www.amazon.com/HGST-Ultrastar-HUH721212ALE600-3-5-Inch-Internal/dp/B07Y8GF5M6/

The 5 drives have been in service for between 2 and 3 years according to the power on hours.

Both times I got a Sata power adapter for each drive as these are Sata 3.2 drives. The Amazon ones also came with some Kapton tape to cover one of the power connectors as an alternative way of using them in rigs that don't comply with Sata 3.2.

Happy Nas, happy life

So, now rocking 24TB in the NAS with 2 drives for parity and a hot spare.

Lets see how they go.

Paul