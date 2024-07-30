I see mighty mobile has another promo.
Is there an easy way to tell which network these mobile companies run on?
timtait:
In this case the vodafone network
timtait:
Most, if not all, of them tell you in their help documents. As above, MightyMobile use the One NZ network.
Inphinity:Linux:ajw:
In this case the vodafone network
@ajw no it is not Vodafone but OneNZ not related to Vodafone in any way at all
It's probably fair to say many of us still interchangeably refer to OneNZ as Vodafone, it's takes a while to shrug off 25 years of habit ;)
Does Vodafone/One do any data speed limiting even on the "unlimited speed and data" plan? Because $53 per month for that is a pretty good deal.
And given my mediocre experience with 2degrees thus far, tempting to move back to the Vodafone/One network which I've had a decent experience on.