To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ajw

ajw

1928 posts

Uber Geek


#315607 30-Jul-2024 09:55
I see mighty mobile has another promo.

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

timtait
133 posts

Master Geek


  #3266262 30-Jul-2024 10:25
Is there an easy way to tell which network these mobile companies run on?

 
 
 
 

ajw

ajw

1928 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266266 30-Jul-2024 10:31
timtait:

 

Is there an easy way to tell which network these mobile companies run on?

 

 

 

 

In this case the vodafone network

Inphinity
2780 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266281 30-Jul-2024 11:23
timtait:

 

Is there an easy way to tell which network these mobile companies run on?

 

 

Most, if not all, of them tell you in their help documents. As above, MightyMobile use the One NZ network.



Linux
11181 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266288 30-Jul-2024 11:32
ajw:

timtait:


Is there an easy way to tell which network these mobile companies run on?



 


In this case the vodafone network



@ajw no it is not Vodafone but OneNZ not related to Vodafone in any way at all

Inphinity
2780 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266361 30-Jul-2024 15:36
Linux:
ajw:

 

In this case the vodafone network

 



@ajw no it is not Vodafone but OneNZ not related to Vodafone in any way at all

 

It's probably fair to say many of us still interchangeably refer to OneNZ as Vodafone, it's takes a while to shrug off 25 years of habit ;)

Linux
11181 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266380 30-Jul-2024 16:52
Inphinity:

Linux:
ajw:


In this case the vodafone network




@ajw no it is not Vodafone but OneNZ not related to Vodafone in any way at all


It's probably fair to say many of us still interchangeably refer to OneNZ as Vodafone, it's takes a while to shrug off 25 years of habit ;)



I worked for them for 17+ years and doing ok 😀

Aaroona
3192 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267659 2-Aug-2024 18:04
Does Vodafone/One do any data speed limiting even on the "unlimited speed and data" plan? Because $53 per month for that is a pretty good deal. 

 

 

 

And given my mediocre experience with 2degrees thus far, tempting to move back to the Vodafone/One network which I've had a decent experience on.

