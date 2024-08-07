GeForce Rewards: Get 1 Month of PC Game Pass | GeForce News | NVIDIA

Here’s how to claim the PC Game Pass GeForce Reward. starting today and ending on 5th Sept (or while it lasts):

Create an NVIDIA Account(nvidia.com)

If you created an account previously, head here(nvidia.com) and check you’re enrolled in GeForce Rewards

Download and install GeForce Experience or the NVIDIA app beta and follow the steps listed at the link

Open either GeForce Experience or the NVIDIA app beta with a GeForce GTX 10 Series or newer desktop PC or laptop

Login to your NVIDIA Account within your chosen app

Click on the Redeem section

Select the PC Game Pass GeForce Reward, starting August 6th at 6am

Follow the on-screen instructions

Terms & Conditions

Available for GeForce Gamers on a GeForce GTX 10 Series and above. 1 Month PC Game Pass Promotion ends 9/5/24 12AM PT or while supplies last. Redeem at microsoft.com/redeem by 9/16/24. Valid for new Xbox Game Pass members only. Valid payment method required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then current regular membership rate when the promotional period ends. Limit: 1 person/account. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement, Game Pass terms and system requirements at: xbox.com/subscriptionterms. Game Pass code can be redeemed in PC Game Pass regions (xbox.com/regions), excluding North Korea, China, Turkey, Argentina, Libya, Russia, Hong Kong, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and India.

Participating Regions: Offer valid only in the following regions: Albania, Algeria, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay (void where prohibited by law).

