40% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Large $198, Extra Large $294) @ Kogan Mobile (purchase by 8/9/24, activate by 30/9/24)
Prepay Plans (kogan.com)

 

Large(kogan.com)

 

  • $198 (Usually $330)
  • Activate this plan by 30/09/2024!
  • 15GB of data per 31 Days
  • Free SIM card included!
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

Extra Large(kogan.com)

 

  • $294 (Not usually available in a 365 day plan)
  • Activate this plan by 30/09/2024!
  • 32GB of data per 31 Days
  • Free SIM card included!
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand


Kogan Mobile’s fifth Birthday offer is valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Existing customers will need to purchase a discounted plan. After 365 days, plans will automatically recharge at the regular price and will continue to automatically renew on your renewal date. You can cancel auto-renew at any time. Offer available on Kogan Mobile prepay LARGE 365 Day & EXTRA LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59PM NZST 08/09/2024 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. Vouchers expire at 11:59PM NZDT on 30/09/2024. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher.

 

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZDT on 08/09/2024. Voucher expires at 11:59PM NZDT on 30/09/2024. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

 

Credit: 40% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Large $198, Extra Large $294) @ Kogan Mobile - ChoiceCheapies

Thanks - I've been waiting for this!

 

Is anyone able to confirm, do Kogan NZ support eSIMs? All the searches I've done point me at eSIM devices.

 
 
 
 

kiwicam:

 

Thanks - I've been waiting for this!

 

Is anyone able to confirm, do Kogan NZ support eSIMs? All the searches I've done point me at eSIM devices.

 

 

Probably a bit late, but no. They don't support eSIM.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

