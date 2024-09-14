Somewhat of a deal. HDMI cable to my house 4.4km away, $10.34 (arrive within 3 hours) vs. $4.84 normal delivery (arrive next week).
Uber delivery now available at PB Tech - PBTech.co.nz
NOTE: you must select Delivery > Uber Delivery in the PB Tech online checkout. Direct bookings for Uber "Package Pickup" from Uber app not accepted. $10 discount offer is for a limited time only and will be applied automatically in the checkout.Uber Delivery is available on orders below $1,000 and for locations within 15kms of a PB Tech store. Items must be in stock at the local PB store and will be delivered ASAP subject to driver availability.
Other conditions for Uber Delivery
- $1,000 is the max amount you can order. This is excluding surcharges and delivery fees, but including GST.
- Location requirements
- Within 15km driving distance of a PB Tech store
- Delivery address must be entered from auto-suggest in checkout
- The auto-suggested address appears as you start typing in the address field. This is because the address and postcode are valid for Uber to accept the order.
- Products in the order must be all in stock to make Uber Delivery show up. No pre-orders, back-orders or custom made-products.
- Order needs to be made on pbtech.co.nz before 3.00pm, with Uber Delivery selected in checkout.
- Order must be a standard delivery item size, and not overweight. If an item in your order doesn't meet this Uber Delivery will be unavailable.
- Some products we don't delivery with Uber. Typically these are due to transport safety and security reasons.
- Cost of Uber Delivery will show in the pbtech.co.nz online checkout when you select Delivery > Uber Delivery.
- You must use an 'instantly approved' payment type. Eg Credit Card, Online EFTPOS, POLI, Account Credit or Gift Card.