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ForumsBargains and Deals$10 off Uber Delivery Fees (Locations within 15km of Store, Orders Made Before 3pm, Exclusions Apply) @ PB Tech
Wakrak

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#316077 14-Sep-2024 10:07
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Somewhat of a deal. HDMI cable to my house 4.4km away, $10.34 (arrive within 3 hours) vs. $4.84 normal delivery (arrive next week).

 

Uber delivery now available at PB Tech - PBTech.co.nz

 

NOTE: you must select Delivery > Uber Delivery in the PB Tech online checkout. Direct bookings for Uber "Package Pickup" from Uber app not accepted. $10 discount offer is for a limited time only and will be applied automatically in the checkout.Uber Delivery is available on orders below $1,000 and for locations within 15kms of a PB Tech store. Items must be in stock at the local PB store and will be delivered ASAP subject to driver availability.

 

Other conditions for Uber Delivery

 

  • $1,000 is the max amount you can order. This is excluding surcharges and delivery fees, but including GST.
  • Location requirements

  •  

    • Within 15km driving distance of a PB Tech store
    • Delivery address must be entered from auto-suggest in checkout
    • The auto-suggested address appears as you start typing in the address field. This is because the address and postcode are valid for Uber to accept the order.
    • Products in the order must be all in stock to make Uber Delivery show up. No pre-orders, back-orders or custom made-products.
  • Order needs to be made on pbtech.co.nz before 3.00pm, with Uber Delivery selected in checkout.
  • Order must be a standard delivery item size, and not overweight. If an item in your order doesn't meet this Uber Delivery will be unavailable.
  • Some products we don't delivery with Uber. Typically these are due to transport safety and security reasons.
  • Cost of Uber Delivery will show in the pbtech.co.nz online checkout when you select Delivery > Uber Delivery.
  • You must use an 'instantly approved' payment type. Eg Credit Card, Online EFTPOS, POLI, Account Credit or Gift Card.

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networkn
Networkn
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  #3282046 14-Sep-2024 10:20
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It's gonna cost $19 after discount to get from St Lukes to Mt Roskill. 

 

Doesn't feel like it's that good of a deal :) 

 

Considering with a $20 spend, I get free delivery on food. I guess if it really is a tech emergency, maybe it's OK? 

 

Uber Package with no discount, is only $15 to pickup from St Lukes!

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