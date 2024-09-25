Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone - Apple TV (NZ)
From Harry Potter 8 Film Complete Collection 4K $9.99 (from $79.99) @ Apple TV - OzBargain
Gone.
freitasm:
Gone.
Interesting. Still showing $9.99 in the Apple TV app.
Wakrak:
I'm using the Microsoft Store app.
Worked for me as well, via the Apple TV app from Microsoft Store.
Where do the other three come from?
The 3 Fantastic Beasts movies??
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Sounds right, Eddie Redmayne will cost you extra :)
Grabbed thanks. Being honest Ive never seen a single HP movie so looking forward to watching the lot now. Is it best to go in numerical order?
Ok, looking for it again, the eight-movie collection: $49.99 still within the Microsoft app:
JPNZ:
Grabbed thanks. Being honest Ive never seen a single HP movie so looking forward to watching the lot now. Is it best to go in numerical order?
Wakrak: Expired now.
Wow that was quick. Was it due to expire or too many people buying I wonder?
I was out and about when saw your post, but thought for around $1.30 a movie what the heck, so I did get them before deal expired. Thanks.
Edit: The 3 beasts collection one is on sale for $9.99. I just looked it up on Apple TV.