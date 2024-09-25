Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Harry Potter 8 Film Complete Collection 4K $9.99 (from $79.99) @ Apple TV
Wakrak

#316205 25-Sep-2024 11:28
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone - Apple TV (NZ)

 

From Harry Potter 8 Film Complete Collection 4K $9.99 (from $79.99) @ Apple TV - OzBargain

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3286189 25-Sep-2024 11:56
Gone.

 




Wakrak

  #3286191 25-Sep-2024 12:00
freitasm:

 

Gone.

 

 

 

 

Interesting. Still showing $9.99 in the Apple TV app. 

Wakrak

  #3286193 25-Sep-2024 12:02
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3286195 25-Sep-2024 12:06
Wakrak:

 

freitasm:

 

Gone.

 

 

Interesting. Still showing $9.99 in the Apple TV app. 

 

 

I'm using the Microsoft Store app.




CYaBro
  #3286205 25-Sep-2024 12:27
No issue for me using the Apple TV app downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

 

Ah! @freitasm you've selected the 11 movie collection, it's the 8 movie / complete collection that's $9.99.

 




rscole86
  #3286207 25-Sep-2024 12:44
Worked for me as well, via the Apple TV app from Microsoft Store.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3286209 25-Sep-2024 12:54
Where do the other three come from?




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3286215 25-Sep-2024 13:04
freitasm:

 

Where do the other three come from?

 

 

The 3 Fantastic Beasts movies??




Quinny
  #3286229 25-Sep-2024 13:33
Thanks. Grabbed

wellygary
  #3286238 25-Sep-2024 14:30
kiwifidget:

 

freitasm:

 

Where do the other three come from?

 

 

The 3 Fantastic Beasts movies??

 

 

Sounds right, Eddie Redmayne will cost you extra :) 

JPNZ
  #3286275 25-Sep-2024 16:04
Grabbed thanks. Being honest Ive never seen a single HP movie so looking forward to watching the lot now. Is it best to go in numerical order?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3286277 25-Sep-2024 16:09
Ok, looking for it again, the eight-movie collection: $49.99 still within the Microsoft app:

 




Wakrak

  #3286284 25-Sep-2024 16:37
Expired now.

rscole86
  #3286323 25-Sep-2024 17:22
JPNZ:

Grabbed thanks. Being honest Ive never seen a single HP movie so looking forward to watching the lot now. Is it best to go in numerical order?



Yes, watch them in release/numerical order. There's nothing lost in watching the Fantastic Beast's series afterward you've watched HP.

rugrat
  #3286325 25-Sep-2024 17:31
Wakrak: Expired now.

 

Wow that was quick. Was it due to expire or too many people buying I wonder?

 

I was out and about when saw your post, but thought for around  $1.30 a movie what the heck, so I did get them before deal expired. Thanks.

 

Edit: The 3 beasts collection one is on sale for $9.99. I just looked it up on Apple TV.

