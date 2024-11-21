Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsDreame D10s Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop at Amazon AU for ~NZ300 inc shipping
boland

545 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317863 21-Nov-2024 20:24
Send private message

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CLLRSN27?psc=1&smid=A1RIEGS2NK8C3X

 

Good deal for this robot, usually AU$300-500

 

I've just ordered it.

Create new topic
hsvhel
1219 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3311651 21-Nov-2024 21:20
Send private message

How do these units go with mopping? are they doing much?

 

 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

Frank Energy

 

Get a power credit on sign up

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3311681 22-Nov-2024 04:55
Send private message

hsvhel:

 

How do these units go with mopping? are they doing much?

 



I wouldn’t bother with the mopping function - pretty much as effective as you’d think it would be dragging a damp pad over the floor! It’s only where there’s some kind of independent movement of the pads involved that it starts to get useful. (I have one with spinning pads which is pretty decent - and way better than the static options, but still has its limitations; especially in how much area it misses, especially the edges of rooms.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3311683 22-Nov-2024 05:02
Send private message

Just to offer up another option - Amazon also has a good deal on the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2, which comes with an auto-emptying dock. Yep, a good amount more expensive but also worth it IMHO in the benefits this brings over a dock-less model. Noting how little dirt these machines can carry on them, they need emptying frequently (and more than you’d think as I’ve tended to find their effectiveness reduces well before they’re technically ‘full’). And it can often be a pretty fiddly job emptying them.

 

The prices below are in NZ$ and include free shipping:

 

$573 from AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/Cleaner-Automatic-Navigation-Suction-Carpets/dp/B0DCMKDF1L/

 

Or $443 from US: 

 

https://www.amazon.com/dreame-Self-Emptying-Navigation-Avoidance-Connected/dp/B0D6TTRTPL/



Handle9
11171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311684 22-Nov-2024 05:07
Send private message

There's a decent review/comparison of this on the hookup. It's for the version with the base but still worth reading.

 

https://www.thesmarthomehookup.com/budget-robotic-vacuum-comparison-under-400/

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright