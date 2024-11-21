Just to offer up another option - Amazon also has a good deal on the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2, which comes with an auto-emptying dock. Yep, a good amount more expensive but also worth it IMHO in the benefits this brings over a dock-less model. Noting how little dirt these machines can carry on them, they need emptying frequently (and more than you’d think as I’ve tended to find their effectiveness reduces well before they’re technically ‘full’). And it can often be a pretty fiddly job emptying them.

The prices below are in NZ$ and include free shipping:

$573 from AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/Cleaner-Automatic-Navigation-Suction-Carpets/dp/B0DCMKDF1L/

Or $443 from US:

https://www.amazon.com/dreame-Self-Emptying-Navigation-Avoidance-Connected/dp/B0D6TTRTPL/