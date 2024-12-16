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ForumsBargains and Deals12 Months of Free AMI Roadside Rescue (Flybuys Member or New Driver) @ AMI (ends 31st December)
Wakrak

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#318110 16-Dec-2024 11:28
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Posted on Cheapies. May not work for everyone. 

 

AMI Roadside Rescue | Roadside Assistance NZ

 

AMI is giving you the gift of safety this festive season.

 

You never know when you and your car might need rescuing – it could be a flat battery, your keys playing hide and seek, or even a pesky puncture on your summer holiday.

 

That’s why AMI is excited to offer you a free 12 month membership to AMI Roadside Rescue – no strings attached! That’s right, completely free. You don’t even need to be an existing AMI customer to become a member.

 

Simply enter your Flybuys number in the discount code box at checkout to redeem this very special offer. But get in quick – this offer ends 31 December.

 

Available to all new drivers who have passed their restricted or full New Zealand drivers’ licence within the last 12 months*.

 

 

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freitasm
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  #3321196 16-Dec-2024 11:33
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It didn't work for me.

 

/edit: Available to all new drivers who have passed their restricted or full New Zealand drivers’ licence within the last 12 months




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CrashAndBurn
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  #3321201 16-Dec-2024 11:54
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It didn't work for me yesterday, but then it did this morning.

ricardocastilho
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  #3321272 16-Dec-2024 14:17
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It worked for me today. Just add your flybuys number without space in the promo code area, bringing the price to zero. 




Ricardo Castilho



gehenna
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  #3321275 16-Dec-2024 14:27
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What they mean to say is "just add your flybuys number before Dec 31 because flybuys won't exist after that".  Weird approach.

 

https://www.flybuys.co.nz/help/faqs/593 

jamesrt
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  #3321279 16-Dec-2024 15:11
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I have received a promotional email about this offer, so it does appear to be open to all (remaining) FlyBuys holders:

From: Flybuys <no-reply@p.flybuys.co.nz>
Date: Sun, 15 Dec 2024, 16:05
Subject: <Wife's Name Redacted>, get 12 months of free AMI Roadside Rescue

 

...
That’s why AMI is excited to offer you a free 12 month membership to AMI Roadside Rescue – no strings attached! That’s right, completely free. You don’t even need to be an existing AMI customer to become a member.**

Simply enter your Flybuys number in the discount code box at checkout to redeem this very special offer*. But get in quick – this offer ends 31 December.
...

Wakrak

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  #3321289 16-Dec-2024 15:29
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Just be aware that it will automatically renew at $79/yr thereafter unless cancelled prior. 

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Basil12
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  #3322606 20-Dec-2024 09:32
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Wakrak:

 

Just be aware that it will automatically renew at $79/yr thereafter unless cancelled prior. 

 

 

They do say they will send you a renewal reminder email 30 days out. 




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