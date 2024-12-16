Posted on Cheapies. May not work for everyone.

AMI Roadside Rescue | Roadside Assistance NZ

AMI is giving you the gift of safety this festive season.

You never know when you and your car might need rescuing – it could be a flat battery, your keys playing hide and seek, or even a pesky puncture on your summer holiday.

That’s why AMI is excited to offer you a free 12 month membership to AMI Roadside Rescue – no strings attached! That’s right, completely free. You don’t even need to be an existing AMI customer to become a member.

Simply enter your Flybuys number in the discount code box at checkout to redeem this very special offer. But get in quick – this offer ends 31 December.

Available to all new drivers who have passed their restricted or full New Zealand drivers’ licence within the last 12 months*.