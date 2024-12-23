Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
firefuze

510 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318169 23-Dec-2024 02:10
Use promo code 50BEVDISC for 50% off your cart. Via Breville NZ website

firefuze

510 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3323500 23-Dec-2024 09:09
Correction: 50BREVDISC



Wakrak
1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323504 23-Dec-2024 09:16
Cheapies post

 

50% off Most Breville Appliances @ Breville NZ - ChoiceCheapies

firefuze

510 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3323596 23-Dec-2024 12:09
Expired



Goosey
2802 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3323707 23-Dec-2024 16:04
Yad normally get these deals on Breville every other week at Briscoes!

 

I wouldn’t expect the manufacturer trying to cannibalise sales from their established wholesale customers unless of course they want to move away from that model and do it themselves to which would cost them more in logistics and shipping than it would to ship a truckload to one wholesale customer like Briscoes.

panther2
370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3323751 23-Dec-2024 18:35
Briscoes have another sale until 30th dec

mattwnz
20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3323827 23-Dec-2024 20:21
Some of Briscoes specials are better then Brevilles, where they are giving 50% off, as Briscoes normal price seems lower on some things. I noticed though that some of the breville stuff, such as a juice fountain has rocketed up in price. I recall it only costing about $150 from Moore Wilsons years ago and that was the normal price, and it looks like the same design but with an additional container for the juice.

