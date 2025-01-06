Table lamp and wireless Qi charge pad combo - $15 Kmart. Most stores have stock on shelf

Lamp and Qi charge pad can be used independently

Lamp and pad both have USB-C sockets

Qi supported USB-A to USB-C cable is supplied

Qi 10W charging

Three white temp settings - touch select / hold to dim

RGB colors - touch select and hold on/off

Up close initially I see what looks like faint fingerprints and faint scuff marks on the charging base. The second one was exactly the same. Now I think it is not finger marks and is some minor artifact of the manufacturing process. It might bother some people. Likewise the Qi power indicators are off-center in the middle of the base top and appear to be tiny off-center black marks when no power is present. For $15 none of those will bother me.

I purchased two as occasional utility lamps. Claimed runtime is 5 hours max. Lamp does not recall last color/temp used. When turned off they look ok from a distance. I have not yet tried at night. Charging base has usb-c socket in the middle of the long side.

Manual has usual warnings when charging - turn off vibrate to prevent phone migrating off the charge area.

https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/2-in-1-portable-lamp-and-charging-base-43451432/

Thanks to Choice Cheapies! - https://www.cheapies.nz/node/50029