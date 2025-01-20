Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Extra Large Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plan $490 (32GB Per Month, Unlimited Calls/Texts to NZ/AU) @ Kogan NZ (Ends 16/02, Use Voucher by 31/03)
Wakrak

1669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318462 20-Jan-2025 11:19
Send private message

Buy Kogan Mobile Prepay Voucher Code: EXTRA LARGE (365 Days | 32GB Per Month) - Buy One Get One Free Online | Kogan.com

The unique Kogan Mobile vouchers included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZDT on 16/02/2025. Voucher must be redeemed before 11:59PM NZDT on 31/03/2025. A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

From Cheapies

 

From Cheapies

Create new topic
Wakrak

1669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333430 20-Jan-2025 11:22
Send private message

Alternatively, 30% off Large Plan 
Buy Kogan Mobile Prepay Voucher Code: LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per Month) Online | Kogan.com

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3333435 20-Jan-2025 11:34
Send private message

Good deal.

 

It's a shame for some odd reason being on Kogan data (within 2D in sim 1 and Kogan in sim 2)  means I cannot access my Eufy security cameras. I have to turn off sim 1 for it to work.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

Wakrak

1669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333436 20-Jan-2025 11:39
Send private message

Another option is Mighty Mobile $25/month for unlimited 50Mbps, $40/month for unlimited max speed (price for 12 months).

Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans 

 

Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans



lchiu7
6459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3334243 21-Jan-2025 17:05
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

Alternatively, 30% off Large Plan 
Buy Kogan Mobile Prepay Voucher Code: LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per Month) Online | Kogan.com

 

 

Actually at 15G/month that's not too bad if you can't find a friend to do the BOGO. And it's $1 cheaper per month.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

RunningMan
8842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3334291 21-Jan-2025 19:57
Send private message

I see they also have Large (15GB) & Extra Large (32GB) monthly packs for $30 & $45 respectively.

 

What happens after the first month on these monthly discounted promos? Does it renew the next month at the discounted rate, or is the discount just for a single month? The description has this in the fine print:

 

Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges.

 

Does that mean the discount is just for one month, or does it stay until you use a different voucher?

RunningMan
8842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3334449 22-Jan-2025 14:09
Send private message

To answer my own question, the discounts on the monthly plans do continue each month as below:

 

After the first month, plans will automatically recharge at the discounted price and will continue to automatically renew on your renewal date at the discounted price for the duration of your stay on the plan, provided that your plan continues to auto-renew on each subsequent renewal date. If you cancel auto-renew or your plan does not auto-renew (for example, due to insufficient funds) or you change plans, the discount will no longer apply.

Create new topic





