I see they also have Large (15GB) & Extra Large (32GB) monthly packs for $30 & $45 respectively.

What happens after the first month on these monthly discounted promos? Does it renew the next month at the discounted rate, or is the discount just for a single month? The description has this in the fine print:

Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges.

Does that mean the discount is just for one month, or does it stay until you use a different voucher?